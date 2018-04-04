Warfighter WWII - Wave 2 - Pacific

About

Welcome to our Kickstarter!

Our Warfighter WWII Wave #2 Kickstarter opens up the War in the Pacific, as well as expanding the War in Europe!

Many Kickstarter campaigns have "early bird" specials. Basically, the first people to pledge get some kind of discount or exclusive item. Instead of taking that approach, and because it fits the spirit of Warfighter WWII, we're going to have a "1st on the Ground" Special.

In the spirit of being the 1st on the Ground, and the 1st to pledge, If we fund in the first day, then everyone who pledges for the game will also receive a free "US Airborne Expansion".

This means, if we make our funding goal, EVERYONE who pledges throughout the KS campaign gets the free US Airborne Expansion. By doing it this way, no one gets left out, and it becomes a team effort. Which is what Warfighter is all about. Let's make this happen!

Warfighter World War II is EU and World-Friendly! We will pay all the VAT, import taxes, and other fees for you!

Since the release of Warfighter WWII - Wave #1, many people have been kind enough to post How to Play videos. Here are a few of those links...

Warfighter is a card game for 1 to 6 players. You play cooperatively with your friends against the system to complete World War II squad-level combat missions.

The core game gives you a full team of US Marines and a full set of Japanese Hostiles. Each Expansion then adds to these sets.

This includes the soldiers, weapons, equipment, and tactics used by each of those nations. Everything you need to create your own unique squad of soldiers!

At the start of each mission, you each select one or more Player Soldiers, equip them with skills, weapons, and combat gear within the mission's Resource limit. You then fight your way through hostile territory and engage enemy soldiers, as you attempt to reach and complete your mission objective. Every mission is a stand-alone game. You build your Soldiers, select your Gear, and then run your mission. Within 30 to 60 minutes you will have succeeded or failed.

Warfighter uses a new combat system that takes into account the fire mode you select for your weapon, range to the target, running out of ammo, suppression fire, and cover - all in the same dice roll!

This system creates an incredibly deep narrative with every attack. As you eliminate soldiers, you gain experience to Upgun your Action cards, play Support cards, and activate special Skills.

There are 3 levels of Soldiers in Warfighter: Player Soldiers, Non-Player Soldiers, and Squad Soldiers. If you think about it from a movie point of view...

Player Soldiers

Player Soldiers are the stars of the movie. You get to see all their details and really get to know them. They get Health, a hand of Action cards, Skills, detailed Weapon cards. These are the guys you know up-close and personal.

Non-Player Soldiers

Non-Player Soldiers are the sidekicks and best friends of the stars.

Non-Player Soldiers have a cost and you purchase them at the start of a Mission as you would a Player Soldier. The NPSs don't hold a hand of Action cards. They have Weapons, Equipment, and Skills, and you use them as normal. They also have a number of Actions per turn based on their current Health. Instead of relying on Action cards for defense, they use the same Cover rules as the Hostiles.

This makes them much easier to run, and allows you to easily expand your squad.

Squad Soldiers

Squad Soldiers are the guys standing in the background.

Their soldier cards include all their game info. They do not use other cards or Action cards. These Soldiers make it very easy to command an entire squad with a single player. They are also a great way to get new players into the game.

Here are some of the reviews we received for Warfighter WWII - Wave #1.

Warfighter WWII was Rob Oren's #1 GAME of 2016!

All of the following components are included in the Core Game!

[168] Full Color Playing Cards

- Soldier Cards

- Mission Cards

- Objective Cards

- Action Cards

- Location Cards

- Weapon Cards

- Equipment Cards

- Hostile Cards

[1] 33" x 17" Tactical Display

[1] Sheet of Full Color Counters

- Ammo Counters

- Bandage Counters

- Wound Counters

- Kill Counters

- Grenade and Rocket Counters

- Suppression Counters

- Experience Counters

[3] 10-sided Dice

[1] 6-sided Die

[1] Rulebook

[1] 9" x 12" x 2" Game Box

We are working on the rulebook now. This rulebook will be based on the successful WWII Wave #1 rulebook. Here is a link to that rulebook...

https://www.mcssl.com/content/assets/42/426114/Warfighter_WWII_Rulebook_v2.compressed.pdf

The core game comes with everything you need to lead squads of US Marines against Japanese Hostiles! However, if you would like to add to your jungle warfare experience, we offer collections of Soldiers, their Gear, and their Hostile variations from several new Nations!...

We will post an online document where you fill in your information. Including, Nation, and a general description of your soldier's abilities.

If you would like to add any of the following items to your Pledge, please add their Add-On cost to your pledge. Once you pledge for the game, you can manually adjust your pledge amount to any value. We will run a Backerkit after the KS. Backerkit is a full shopping cart where you can select specific items. Unfortunately, KS has a very poor (ie no) system for doing this.When we send out the Backerkit Surveys after this Kickstarter ends, we'll ask you to list the products you Added. We'll ship them all in the same package.

Your Add-Ons will not increase your shipping cost. We will cover the extra shipping charges. You can also Add-On more than one copy of the Warfighter WWII products, such as a 2nd Core Game, etc. Just add the product's cost. Do not add additional shipping. We will cover the additional shipping cost.

Here are the details for how to enhance your Pledge Level with Add-Ons...

