The War of the Worlds - Board Game

The War of the Worlds is a solitaire board game that puts you in command of the Human forces in a desperate attempt to defend Earth against the invading Martian Tripods!

While you plan and carry out the Human side of the war, the game system commands the Martian forces.

The War of the Worlds is a low complexity board game for gamers, science fiction fans, and anyone who likes an easy to play game with good decision-making. Each games takes only an hour or so to play.

In fact, we are world-wide friendly! All international orders will be shipped from the UK and we will pay the customs and VAT fees!

England is under attack by strange forces from Mars!

The game begins with a wave of Martian Tripods marching across England, as well as a Martian Cylinder already embedded in the ground, and preparing to construct a second wave of Tripods!

You must hurry to field forces to oppose the Martian menace before they ravage all of England and begin converting it for Martian colonization.

The Tripods will first destroy your cities and send refugees fleeing across the land, desperate to escape via harbors and ships. Once an area is destroyed, Red Weed will start to sprout up, finishing their work.

As England is devastated, your production decreases and your ability to produce Field Guns, Infantry, and Cavalry also decreases!

When you march your forces into the same region with a Tripod wave, you get to command them in battle! Once you deploy your forces to the map, they are ready to do battle!

In battle, the towering Tripods will march toward your positions as your guns do their best to bring them down. While advancing, the Tripods will attempt to detect your concealed guns. Once they do, they will blast them with heat rays!

Each game turn brings the war closer to victory for either Humans or Martians! The Martians gain colonization points by destroying the land and scooping up the fleeing refugees. You gain victory points by keeping your lands healthy, destroying Tripods, and evacuating the grateful refugees!

- Very easy to learn!

- Plays in 60 minutes!

- Solitaire!

- Faithful to H. G. Wells' classic novel!

- Board game with cards, counters, and dice!

- 25.5" x 22" Map of England

- 8.5" x 11" Battle Map

- 11" x 17" Player Help Sheet

- 2 Sheets of Counters

- 2 Decks of Cards

- 2 Custom Dice

- Rulebook

Here is a preview of the rulebook! It's not done yet, but we're getting there!

https://www.mcssl.com/content/assets/42/426114/War_of_the_Worlds_Rulebook2.pdf

How Add-Ons Work...

If you would like to Add-On any of these games, please go into your pledge amount and add the following amounts. Once you pledge for the game, you can then manually adjust your pledge amount to any value. When we send out the Surveys, we'll include a question for you to list the items you Added. We'll ship them all in the same package. Your Add-Ons will not increase your shipping cost. We will cover the extra shipping charges.

You can also pledge for each of these stand-alone games using its own pledge level. Each Country is a fully boxed stand-alone game with all the components included.