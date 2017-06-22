All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .
The War of the Worlds - Board Game
The War of the Worlds - Board Game
Save England from the Martian Tripods in our Solitaire board game! Based on the classic novel of H. G. Wells!
Save England from the Martian Tripods in our Solitaire board game! Based on the classic novel of H. G. Wells!
About this project
The War of the Worlds is a solitaire board game that puts you in command of the Human forces in a desperate attempt to defend Earth against the invading Martian Tripods!
While you plan and carry out the Human side of the war, the game system commands the Martian forces.
The War of the Worlds is a low complexity board game for gamers, science fiction fans, and anyone who likes an easy to play game with good decision-making. Each games takes only an hour or so to play.
In fact, we are world-wide friendly! All international orders will be shipped from the UK and we will pay the customs and VAT fees!
England is under attack by strange forces from Mars!
The game begins with a wave of Martian Tripods marching across England, as well as a Martian Cylinder already embedded in the ground, and preparing to construct a second wave of Tripods!
You must hurry to field forces to oppose the Martian menace before they ravage all of England and begin converting it for Martian colonization.
The Tripods will first destroy your cities and send refugees fleeing across the land, desperate to escape via harbors and ships. Once an area is destroyed, Red Weed will start to sprout up, finishing their work.
As England is devastated, your production decreases and your ability to produce Field Guns, Infantry, and Cavalry also decreases!
When you march your forces into the same region with a Tripod wave, you get to command them in battle! Once you deploy your forces to the map, they are ready to do battle!
In battle, the towering Tripods will march toward your positions as your guns do their best to bring them down. While advancing, the Tripods will attempt to detect your concealed guns. Once they do, they will blast them with heat rays!
Each game turn brings the war closer to victory for either Humans or Martians! The Martians gain colonization points by destroying the land and scooping up the fleeing refugees. You gain victory points by keeping your lands healthy, destroying Tripods, and evacuating the grateful refugees!
- Very easy to learn!
- Plays in 60 minutes!
- Solitaire!
- Faithful to H. G. Wells' classic novel!
- Board game with cards, counters, and dice!
- 25.5" x 22" Map of England
- 8.5" x 11" Battle Map
- 11" x 17" Player Help Sheet
- 2 Sheets of Counters
- 2 Decks of Cards
- 2 Custom Dice
- Rulebook
Here is a preview of the rulebook! It's not done yet, but we're getting there!
https://www.mcssl.com/content/assets/42/426114/War_of_the_Worlds_Rulebook2.pdf
How Add-Ons Work...
If you would like to Add-On any of these games, please go into your pledge amount and add the following amounts. Once you pledge for the game, you can then manually adjust your pledge amount to any value. When we send out the Surveys, we'll include a question for you to list the items you Added. We'll ship them all in the same package. Your Add-Ons will not increase your shipping cost. We will cover the extra shipping charges.
You can also pledge for each of these stand-alone games using its own pledge level. Each Country is a fully boxed stand-alone game with all the components included.
Risks and challenges
Dan Verssen Games (DVG) has the knowledge and skills to ensure that everything goes as smoothly as possible. We have published dozens of games. If you have any questions or queries, the people at DVG will be here to assist you as quickly as we can. If you would like to see the quality of the games we publish, please visit our website:
With several Kickstarter campaigns behind us, we are able to professionally deal with setbacks while keeping you, the backer, informed with what's happening every step of the way - and not just while the campaign is running. When funding closes and production starts, we aim to provide the most up-to-date information possible regarding each stage of the game's journey to your tabletop.
We believe that honesty is as important as regular contact with our backers. You can expect the very best from us, no matter what. As part of our honesty pledge, please be aware that we do not offer refunds after a Kickstarter campaign closes. We need the funds to pay the printer and to purchase the add-ons and stretch goals people have earned during the campaign. If you pledge, and later change your mind, that's okay, but you need to cancel your pledge before the campaign ends.
By working with high quality production facilities that we've dealt with during previous campaigns, we are confident that we'll be able to deliver the game in a timely manner. Our exacting standards mean that you're guaranteed to get a great game.
Our Kickstarter History for funded games...
Rise of the Zombies... Published!
Battle For Stalingrad... Published!
The Cards of Cthulhu & Booster... Published!
Warfighter & Expansions Wave #1... Published!
Fleet Commander Nimitz… Published!
Tiger Leader... Published!
Warfighter Expansions Wave #2... Published!
The Cards of Cthulhu Expansion, Beyond the Veil… Published!
Phantom Leader Deluxe... Published!
Hornet Leader: The Cthulhu Conflict... Published!
U-Boat Leader 2nd edition... Published!
Gato Leader... Published!
Ship Miniatures for Gato & U-Boat... Published!
Warfighter WWII Wave #1... Published!
B-17 Flying Fortress Leader... Published!
B-17 Flying Fortress Leader Aircraft Miniatures... Published!
Israeli Air Force Leader... Published!
Sherman Leader... Final Proofing!
1500 - The New World... Final Proofing!
