About

Welcome to our Corsair Leader Kickstarter!

Corsair Leader is the newest game in our Air Leader series!

For the first time, the Air Leader series takes to the skies of WWII! Phantom Leader put you in the SAM filled skies over North Vietnam. Hornet Leader put you in the cockpits of the US Navy's best aircraft from the 1980s to present day. And, Israeli Air Force Leader gave you command over all of Israel's air wars from 1948 to present day.

We are proud to break into this new era, and Corsair Leader, and the rich history of the US Navy and Marines is the perfect way to do it. Thank you for all the support you have shown for the Air Leader series!

For those of you who are new to the series, Air Leader games are entirely solitaire by design. This means you can play whenever, where ever, and for as long as you like. No opponent needed! The game system handles all the enemy decisions and actions for you!

Not only are we EU-Friendly, we are Worldwide-Friendly! All international games will ship from the UK and we prepay taxes and VAT fees!

Preview Mission Video!

This is in ADDITION to the Tactical Display already included in the game!

You begin by choosing a historical US Navy or Marine Campaign. Each Campaign lists the year it took place. The Year is important because that determines the aircraft types you have to choose from to build your squadron, and the types of enemy aircraft you will engage in combat.

Next, you select the Pilots and Aircraft to form your Squadron.

You are now ready to fly your first Mission!

You will be attacking an enemy ground troops.

Corsair Leader adds several new features to the Air Leader series!

- Detailed Dogfighting rules! - You'll select a Maneuver, adjust Position, and do your best to shoot down enemy aircraft! The AI uses the same rules for Maneuvering on your Aircraft!

- Enemy Bandit Pilot Skill Levels - Each Enemy Bandit is rated for its Pilot Skill Level from Newbie to Ace. The higher their Skill Level, the higher their ratings. When you shoot down enemy Veterans and Aces, you remove those counters from the Campaign!

- Gung Ho - WWII was all about teamwork and getting the job done. Each of your Pilot's has a Gung Ho skill that you can use to perform heroic actions!

- Naval Sites - We've added an entire set of Naval Site counters for Naval Targets! This gives Naval Targets a completely different feel from land targets!

- 280 Cards

Aircraft Cards Include:

F4U Corsairs

SBD Dauntlesses

F4F Wildcats

F6F Hellcats

SB2U Vindicators

SB2C Helldivers

F2A Buffalos

TBF Avengers

TBD Devastators

B-25 Mitchells

- 5 Counter Sheets (or more - we're adding cool stuff)

- 6 Campaign Sheets

- 1 Player Log

- 2 10-sided Dice

- 1 Huge 22" x 17" Tactical Display

- 1 8.5" x 11" Dogfight Sheet

See the work in progress here. It still has a ways to go, but we wanted to give everyone an early look...

https://www.mcssl.com/content/assets/42/426114/corsair_rulebook.pdf

We have included the following historical Campaigns...

Marines - Wake Island 1941

Navy - Midway 1942

Marines - Guadalcanal 1942

Marines - New Georgia 1943

Navy - Battle of Leyte Gulf 1944

Marines - Rabaul 1944



We look forward to adding more during the Kickstarter!

See the custom pledge levels to get exactly what you want!

Pilot Name pledge quantities are extremely limited due to the number of cards that will fit on to a sheet of cards.

You can add to your pledge!

Once you pledge for the game, you can then manually adjust your pledge amount to any value. When we send out the Surveys, we'll add a question asking the items you Added. We'll ship them all in the same package.

Your Add-Ons will not increase your shipping cost. We will cover the extra shipping charges. For example, if you pledge $75 for the game, plus $15 for shipping, your pledge amount is $90. If you then want to Add-On an item for $20, you'd manually change your pledge amount to $110.