Corsair Leader
CORSAIR LEADER is a solitaire board game putting you in the cockpits of US Navy and Marine aircraft battling the Japanese during WWII!
CORSAIR LEADER is a solitaire board game putting you in the cockpits of US Navy and Marine aircraft battling the Japanese during WWII!
About
Welcome to our Corsair Leader Kickstarter!
Corsair Leader is the newest game in our Air Leader series!
For the first time, the Air Leader series takes to the skies of WWII! Phantom Leader put you in the SAM filled skies over North Vietnam. Hornet Leader put you in the cockpits of the US Navy's best aircraft from the 1980s to present day. And, Israeli Air Force Leader gave you command over all of Israel's air wars from 1948 to present day.
We are proud to break into this new era, and Corsair Leader, and the rich history of the US Navy and Marines is the perfect way to do it. Thank you for all the support you have shown for the Air Leader series!
For those of you who are new to the series, Air Leader games are entirely solitaire by design. This means you can play whenever, where ever, and for as long as you like. No opponent needed! The game system handles all the enemy decisions and actions for you!
Not only are we EU-Friendly, we are Worldwide-Friendly! All international games will ship from the UK and we prepay taxes and VAT fees!
Preview Mission Video!
This is in ADDITION to the Tactical Display already included in the game!
You begin by choosing a historical US Navy or Marine Campaign. Each Campaign lists the year it took place. The Year is important because that determines the aircraft types you have to choose from to build your squadron, and the types of enemy aircraft you will engage in combat.
Next, you select the Pilots and Aircraft to form your Squadron.
You are now ready to fly your first Mission!
You will be attacking an enemy ground troops.
Corsair Leader adds several new features to the Air Leader series!
- Detailed Dogfighting rules! - You'll select a Maneuver, adjust Position, and do your best to shoot down enemy aircraft! The AI uses the same rules for Maneuvering on your Aircraft!
- Enemy Bandit Pilot Skill Levels - Each Enemy Bandit is rated for its Pilot Skill Level from Newbie to Ace. The higher their Skill Level, the higher their ratings. When you shoot down enemy Veterans and Aces, you remove those counters from the Campaign!
- Gung Ho - WWII was all about teamwork and getting the job done. Each of your Pilot's has a Gung Ho skill that you can use to perform heroic actions!
- Naval Sites - We've added an entire set of Naval Site counters for Naval Targets! This gives Naval Targets a completely different feel from land targets!
- 280 Cards
Aircraft Cards Include:
F4U Corsairs
SBD Dauntlesses
F4F Wildcats
F6F Hellcats
SB2U Vindicators
SB2C Helldivers
F2A Buffalos
TBF Avengers
TBD Devastators
B-25 Mitchells
- 5 Counter Sheets (or more - we're adding cool stuff)
- 6 Campaign Sheets
- 1 Player Log
- 2 10-sided Dice
- 1 Huge 22" x 17" Tactical Display
- 1 8.5" x 11" Dogfight Sheet
See the work in progress here. It still has a ways to go, but we wanted to give everyone an early look...
https://www.mcssl.com/content/assets/42/426114/corsair_rulebook.pdf
We have included the following historical Campaigns...
Marines - Wake Island 1941
Navy - Midway 1942
Marines - Guadalcanal 1942
Marines - New Georgia 1943
Navy - Battle of Leyte Gulf 1944
Marines - Rabaul 1944
We look forward to adding more during the Kickstarter!
Risks and challenges
Dan Verssen Games (DVG) has the knowledge and skills to ensure that everything goes as smoothly as possible. We have published dozens of games. If you have any questions or queries, the people at DVG will be here to assist you as quickly as we can. If you would like to see the quality of the games we publish, please visit our website:
With several Kickstarter campaigns behind us, we are able to professionally deal with setbacks while keeping you, the backer, informed with what's happening every step of the way - and not just while the campaign is running. When funding closes and production starts, we aim to provide the most up-to-date information possible regarding each stage of the game's journey to your tabletop.
We believe that honesty is as important as regular contact with our backers. You can expect the very best from us, no matter what. As part of our honesty pledge, please be aware that we do not offer refunds after a Kickstarter campaign closes. We need the funds to pay the printer and to purchase the add-ons and stretch goals people have earned during the campaign. If you pledge, and later change your mind, that's okay, but you need to cancel your pledge before the campaign ends.
By working with high quality production facilities that we've dealt with during previous campaigns, we are confident that we'll be able to deliver the game in a timely manner. Our exacting standards mean that you're guaranteed to get a great game.
Our Kickstarter History for funded games...
Rise of the Zombies... Published!
Battle For Stalingrad... Published!
The Cards of Cthulhu & Booster... Published!
Warfighter & Expansions Wave #1... Published!
Fleet Commander Nimitz… Published!
Tiger Leader... Published!
Warfighter Expansions Wave #2... Published!
The Cards of Cthulhu Expansion, Beyond the Veil… Published!
Phantom Leader Deluxe... Published!
Hornet Leader: The Cthulhu Conflict... Published!
U-Boat Leader 2nd edition... Published!
Gato Leader... Published!
Ship Miniatures for Gato & U-Boat... Published!
Warfighter WWII Wave #1... Published!
B-17 Flying Fortress Leader... Published!
B-17 Flying Fortress Leader Aircraft Miniatures... Published!
Israeli Air Force Leader... Published!
Sherman Leader... Published!
1500 - The New World... Published!
War of the Worlds... At the Printer!
Pavlov's House... Final Proofing!
