The Future of Organic Juice
Juicing is expensive and a hassle, but with our juice powders and self blending travel bottle we are making it easy and convenient.
Juicing is expensive and a hassle, but with our juice powders and self blending travel bottle we are making it easy and convenient.
About this project
We all understand the benefits of juicing for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. But let's face it...it's definitely not the most convenient or affordable thing to do.
Problems:
- Buying a variety or organic fruits and vegetables can be very expensive. Especially for the specific produce you're only using for juicing.
- Going to a juice shop to get a high quality bottled juice is SUPER expensive.
- Organic produce goes bad fast and can be a waste if you don't get around to using it in time.
- Making juice is a messy hassle which involves a ton of clean-up for just one glass of juice.
That said we wanted to create a super easy all-in-one juicing system that is not only convenient but also affordable and hassle-free!
With 3 easy steps you can create super nutritious and healthy juice with minimal clean-up!
There are other juice powders on the market, but here is what makes ours unique and better!
However what really sets us apart is...
All of our juices are dehydrated at low temperatures, which is a unique process that preserves the rich nutrient content and ensures the flavor remain in tact!
If you compared our products vs. our competitors you will CLEARLY see on the nutrition label how much more nutrients, vitamins, minerals, etc. are inside Yae! Organics because of the unique low temperature dehydration.
Baby Spinach
Spinach is a leafy green vegetable, full of vitamins (Vitamin C, A, E, B-Complex and K), iron, essential nutrients and amino acids. All of the minerals present in this healthy vegetable are alkaline in nature and help maintain the pH level balance in the body. Moreover, spinach juice is packed with protein and helps stimulate hair growth and bring out its natural luster.
We love how fresh spinach juice makes us feel; its naturally bright crisp flavor makes a perfect addition to your favorite juices or light smoothie for a pre-workout boost.
Carrot
Carrot which is full of Beta Carotene, minerals and powerful antioxidants to boost immunity, improve internal health and enhance the look of skin.
One of the highest contributors of vitamin A — the powerhouse vitamin for so much of our body. Carrots also provide ample amounts of vitamins C, D, E and K, as well as magnesium, potassium and calcium
Sweet Beet
Full of phytonutrients, powerful antioxidants, our beet powder has exceptional anti-inflammatory and detoxification properties, helping to rid the body of toxins. Moreover, beet juice's antioxidants help to prevent premature aging and promote youthful looking skin by neutralizing free radicals.
We love how fresh beet juice makes us feel; its naturally sweet flavor makes a perfect afternoon pick-me-up when mixed with a little ginger and water, to pineapple juice or your favorite smoothie.
Wheatgrass
Wheatgrass Powder makes it easy to enjoy one of the most potent green juices any time. Full of vitamins, minerals, plant-based protein and phytonutrients to maintain health, cleanse and detoxify and help boost natural immunity.
We love how it makes us feel so much we start and end each day with wheatgrass mixed in our favorite juices, a smoothie or simply with lemon and water.
Our self blending bottle is perfect for people with busy "on-the-go" lifestyles. Instead of having to make your juice in a blender (which you then have to clean), just throwing everything in cup, blend and go about your day!
Features:
Details:
- Dimensions: 18.9 Inches (H) x 7.9 Inches (W)
- Capacity: 14.54 Fluid Ounces
- Power: 37 Watts
Here a few simple recipes you can make with our Yae! Organic Juice Powders.
Here is what you can get with your pledge on Kickstarter!
We are looking to raise funds through Kickstarter in-order to afford new and better packaging for our products. This way our products last longer and stay fresher for consumers. To do this we need to meet the MOQ of a top packing manufacturer who is ready to work with us. With the help of crowdfunding we are hoping to achieve this.
We would like to launch a new Carrot - Juice Powder and to do this we want to partner with an independent organic US carrot farm. In order to make this product affordable to consumers we need to buy organic produce (carrots) in bulk. Our commitment to the highest of quality we either want to do it right or not at all.
Risks and challenges
Our promise is to make adapting, and maintaining, a plant based lifestyle as convenient as possible without compromising nutrition. We're all about creating future habits. Replacing bad habits with good ones. My team and I have spent the last 18 months developing Yae! Organics. We've looked at the astronomical numbers of vitamin deficiencies and food waste and decided to be a part of the solution. So far we've managed to source our powders, package them, and launch our website. However expansion has its challenges.
We've developed an efficient production and distribution system. To simplify logistics all fruits and vegetables are sourced from American Organic Farms on the West Coast. Each Juice is dehydrated slowly, so it remains raw, into a powder that is identical to the original juice. Wheat Grass, Beets, and Spinach are harvested all year. However, Carrots harvest from May-July. Taking harvest season into consideration we've scheduled this campaign accordingly. Our campaign ends in the harvest season so we'll have access to an abundance of fresh sweet carrots. This helps us deliver your rewards quickly within 30 days. However, depending on volume it may take up to 60 days to receive your rewards. We'll keep you posted on our progress throughout the process.
HOW YOUR PLEDGE HELPS?
Sourcing . The organic process begins with strict USDA regulated farming, testing, and packing procedures. The cost associated with these procedures are reflected in the quality of our powders. Your pledge helps us source our powders.
Getting into stores. We'd like to give you the option to buy our brand at your local market. Retailers require that we have a minimum inventory capacity. They want to be sure we have quality products and the capacity to keep their stores stocked. Your pledge is our voice to retailers. It screams " Yae! Organics should be available in your store because I want it there!"Learn about accountability on Kickstarter
