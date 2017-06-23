The Future of Organic Juice

About this project

We all understand the benefits of juicing for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. But let's face it...it's definitely not the most convenient or affordable thing to do.

Problems:

Buying a variety or organic fruits and vegetables can be very expensive. Especially for the specific produce you're only using for juicing.

Going to a juice shop to get a high quality bottled juice is SUPER expensive.

Organic produce goes bad fast and can be a waste if you don't get around to using it in time.

Making juice is a messy hassle which involves a ton of clean-up for just one glass of juice.

That said we wanted to create a super easy all-in-one juicing system that is not only convenient but also affordable and hassle-free!

With 3 easy steps you can create super nutritious and healthy juice with minimal clean-up!

There are other juice powders on the market, but here is what makes ours unique and better!

However what really sets us apart is...

All of our juices are dehydrated at low temperatures, which is a unique process that preserves the rich nutrient content and ensures the flavor remain in tact!

If you compared our products vs. our competitors you will CLEARLY see on the nutrition label how much more nutrients, vitamins, minerals, etc. are inside Yae! Organics because of the unique low temperature dehydration.

Baby Spinach

1 Ingredient - 100% US Grown Organic Non-GMO Baby Spinach

Spinach is a leafy green vegetable, full of vitamins (Vitamin C, A, E, B-Complex and K), iron, essential nutrients and amino acids. All of the minerals present in this healthy vegetable are alkaline in nature and help maintain the pH level balance in the body. Moreover, spinach juice is packed with protein and helps stimulate hair growth and bring out its natural luster.

We love how fresh spinach juice makes us feel; its naturally bright crisp flavor makes a perfect addition to your favorite juices or light smoothie for a pre-workout boost.

Carrot

1 Ingredient - 100% US Grown Organic Non-GMO Carrots

Carrot which is full of Beta Carotene, minerals and powerful antioxidants to boost immunity, improve internal health and enhance the look of skin.

One of the highest contributors of vitamin A — the powerhouse vitamin for so much of our body. Carrots also provide ample amounts of vitamins C, D, E and K, as well as magnesium, potassium and calcium

Sweet Beet

1 Ingredient - 100% US Grown Organic Non-GMO Sweet Beets

Full of phytonutrients, powerful antioxidants, our beet powder has exceptional anti-inflammatory and detoxification properties, helping to rid the body of toxins. Moreover, beet juice's antioxidants help to prevent premature aging and promote youthful looking skin by neutralizing free radicals.

We love how fresh beet juice makes us feel; its naturally sweet flavor makes a perfect afternoon pick-me-up when mixed with a little ginger and water, to pineapple juice or your favorite smoothie.

Wheatgrass

1 Ingredient - 100% US Grown Organic Non-GMO Wheatgrass

Wheatgrass Powder makes it easy to enjoy one of the most potent green juices any time. Full of vitamins, minerals, plant-based protein and phytonutrients to maintain health, cleanse and detoxify and help boost natural immunity.

We love how it makes us feel so much we start and end each day with wheatgrass mixed in our favorite juices, a smoothie or simply with lemon and water.

Our self blending bottle is perfect for people with busy "on-the-go" lifestyles. Instead of having to make your juice in a blender (which you then have to clean), just throwing everything in cup, blend and go about your day!

Features:

Details:

Dimensions: 18.9 Inches (H) x 7.9 Inches (W)

Capacity: 14.54 Fluid Ounces

Power: 37 Watts

Here a few simple recipes you can make with our Yae! Organic Juice Powders.

Here is what you can get with your pledge on Kickstarter!

We are looking to raise funds through Kickstarter in-order to afford new and better packaging for our products. This way our products last longer and stay fresher for consumers. To do this we need to meet the MOQ of a top packing manufacturer who is ready to work with us. With the help of crowdfunding we are hoping to achieve this.

We would like to launch a new Carrot - Juice Powder and to do this we want to partner with an independent organic US carrot farm. In order to make this product affordable to consumers we need to buy organic produce (carrots) in bulk. Our commitment to the highest of quality we either want to do it right or not at all.