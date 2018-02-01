Sleepman: sleep enhancer, energy booster & doze-off alert! project video thumbnail
Replay with sound
Play with
sound
Wearables
Boulder, CO
$113,766 pledged of $20,000 goal
backers
   
Back this project

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

Sleepman: sleep enhancer, energy booster & doze-off alert!

By Avantechs Inc 2 created

Sleepman: sleep enhancer, energy booster & doze-off alert!

Never doze-off while driving with Sleepman! Boost your success & be your best with improved sleep, productivity & overall health!

Never doze-off while driving with Sleepman! Boost your success & be your best with improved sleep, productivity & overall health! Read more

$113,766 pledged of $20,000 goal
backers
   
Wearables
Boulder, CO
Back this project

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

Rewards Campaign FAQ 15 Updates 9 Comments 115 Community
Back this project