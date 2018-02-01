Replay with sound
$113,766 pledged of $20,000 goal
822backers
THIS PROJECT IS NOT LIVE
This is only a draft that the creator has chosen to share.
THIS PROJECT IS NOT LIVE
This is only a draft that the creator has chosen to share.
Funding Suspended
Funding for this project was suspended by Kickstarter on .
Funding Canceled
Funding for this project was canceled by the project creator on .
Funding Unsuccessful
This project's funding goal was not reached on .
Project Purged
This project was purged on and is only visible to staff.
All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .
Sleepman: sleep enhancer, energy booster & doze-off alert!
Sleepman: sleep enhancer, energy booster & doze-off alert!
Never doze-off while driving with Sleepman! Boost your success & be your best with improved sleep, productivity & overall health!
Never doze-off while driving with Sleepman! Boost your success & be your best with improved sleep, productivity & overall health! Read more
$113,766 pledged of $20,000 goal
822backers
THIS PROJECT IS NOT LIVE
This is only a draft that the creator has chosen to share.
THIS PROJECT IS NOT LIVE
This is only a draft that the creator has chosen to share.
Funding Suspended
Funding for this project was suspended by Kickstarter on .
Funding Canceled
Funding for this project was canceled by the project creator on .
Funding Unsuccessful
This project's funding goal was not reached on .
Project Purged
This project was purged on and is only visible to staff.
All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .