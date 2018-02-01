Sleepman: sleep enhancer, energy booster & doze-off alert!

$113,766 pledged of $20,000 goal 822 backers

THIS PROJECT IS NOT LIVE This is only a draft that the creator has chosen to share. THIS PROJECT IS NOT LIVE This is only a draft that the creator has chosen to share. Funding Suspended Funding for this project was suspended by Kickstarter on December 19 . Funding Canceled Funding for this project was canceled by the project creator on December 19 . Funding Unsuccessful This project's funding goal was not reached on February 1 . Project Purged This project was purged on February 1 and is only visible to staff.