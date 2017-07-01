About this project

The NOMATIC Backpack, Perfect for Everyday Use.

The NOMATIC Travel Pack, Perfect for 1-3 Day Trips.

NOMATIC was born and raised on Kickstarter. In 2014 we launched the BASICS Wallet, in 2015 the BASICS Notebook and in 2016 The NOMATIC Travel Bag. Thanks to our incredible backers and supporters, over 200,000 people worldwide are now enjoying our products every day.

The NOMATIC Travel bag became the most funded travel bag in Kickstarter history. We’ve partnered with the same manufacturer and now with one successful bag under our belt, you can expect to see the same quality or better on these backpacks. Here is what our customers are saying about our travel bag.

The NOMATIC Backpack and Travel Pack look similar to one another and share some incredible features. However, the back half of these bags were each designed specifically for its purpose, making the Backpack perfect for everyday use and the Travel Pack perfect for 1-3 day trips. First let’s go over what makes them different from each other, then we will discuss the shared features.

Each Travel Pack includes a compression packing cube made of Rip-Stop Nylon to help you pack even more. The packing cube has 2 compartments, a side for clean clothes and a side for dirty clothes. Simply put in the clothes and let the zipper compress the cube down from 5 ½ inches to 3 ½ inches.

The following images show the awesome features that can be found on both The NOMATIC Backpack and The NOMATIC Travel Pack.

The innovative strap system adds a level of versatility to the bag that can help you look professional or escape the demands of your profession. Simply unsnap the back panel, tuck in the straps, and snap it back down to carry like a briefcase.

The water bottle pocket is magnetic, it snaps shut and looks sleek when it’s not in use, and expands when you need the space.

Next, we added a retractable key leash. Easily lockup with one hand, release the key, and watch it effortlessly returns to its pocket in the bag.

We love creating innovative products that help people simplify, organize and improve their lives. We are so grateful to all of our backers and supporters who helped us successfully launch the Basics Wallet, Basics Notebook, and the Nomatic Travel Bag on Kickstarter. Thanks for all of your support!

