The NOMATIC 30L Travel Bag

About

NOMATIC was born and raised on Kickstarter. We have successfully funded and delivered 5 projects through crowdfunding. In 2014 we launched the BASICS Wallet, in 2015 the BASICS Notebook, in 2016 The NOMATIC Travel Bag, in 2017 The NOMATIC Backpack and Travel Pack, and the beginning of this year The NOMATIC Messenger and Laptop bag. All of these past products are available at www.nomatic.com

We have shipped over 50,000 bags to customers all over the world. NOMATIC is quickly becoming a brand known for its highly functional bags and exceptional quality. Here is what our customers are saying about our Products:

At NOMATIC we create the most functional gear ever to inspire confidence for life on the move. We love creating innovative products that help people simplify, organize, and improve their lives. We are so grateful to all of our backers and supporters who have helped us successfully bring 8 products to life on Kickstarter. Thanks for all of your support!

PRODUCT WARRANTY

Here at NOMATIC, we stand behind all of our products. If we can't fix or repair a manufacture defect, we will replace the product, no questions asked.

RETURN POLICY

We offer a 30 day no risk return policy. If you are not 100% satisfied with the quality of the product within 30 Days of receiving your order, simply send it back and we will refund you, no questions asked. But don't worry, we know you are going to love it!

CUSTOMS & DUTIES INFORMATION

NOMATIC cannot mark orders as gifts. This is illegal, so we will not be able to do this.

Our prices DO NOT include VAT, GST or other country taxes.

As many of you know, our terms of sale for international orders are FOB destination. This means that you pay all freight and duties or taxes. As we are shipping these products all over the world, it is impossible for us to build in the various duties, VAT and GST tax for each location through Kickstarter.

We found this handy tool, that can assist you in calculating duties. Remember to convert the U.S. dollars to your local currency:

https://www.simplyduty.com/import-calculator/

For international customers who are required to pay customs, you will receive an email from your local customs authorities asking for payment to have your order processed through customs. Unfortunately, there is no legal way around customs. Once you make that payment to the customs broker your order will be processed for final delivery.

SHIPPING POLICY

If our shipping carrier attempts delivery to you and you don't get it because you’re not there, wrong address, moved without notifying us, and the package returns back to our warehouse, it will be the buyer's responsibility to pay the shipping fee to reship the order. When you receive your tracking #, please keep an eye out for the package.