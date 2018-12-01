The NOMATIC 30L Travel Bag

Project Image
About

                      

NOMATIC was born and raised on Kickstarter. We have successfully funded and delivered 5 projects through crowdfunding. In 2014 we launched the BASICS Wallet, in 2015 the BASICS Notebook, in 2016 The NOMATIC Travel Bag, in 2017 The NOMATIC Backpack and Travel Pack, and the beginning of this year The NOMATIC Messenger and Laptop bag. All of these past products are available at www.nomatic.com

We have shipped over 50,000 bags to customers all over the world. NOMATIC is quickly becoming a brand known for its highly functional bags and exceptional quality. Here is what our customers are saying about our Products:

 At NOMATIC we create the most functional gear ever to inspire confidence for life on the move. We love creating innovative products that help people simplify, organize, and improve their lives. We are so grateful to all of our backers and supporters who have helped us successfully bring 8 products to life on Kickstarter. Thanks for all of your support!

PRODUCT WARRANTY

Here at NOMATIC, we stand behind all of our products. If we can't fix or repair a manufacture defect, we will replace the product, no questions asked.

RETURN POLICY

We offer a 30 day no risk return policy. If you are not 100% satisfied with the quality of the product within 30 Days of receiving your order, simply send it back and we will refund you, no questions asked. But don't worry, we know you are going to love it!

CUSTOMS & DUTIES INFORMATION

NOMATIC cannot mark orders as gifts. This is illegal, so we will not be able to do this.

Our prices DO NOT include VAT, GST or other country taxes.

As many of you know, our terms of sale for international orders are FOB destination. This means that you pay all freight and duties or taxes. As we are shipping these products all over the world, it is impossible for us to build in the various duties, VAT and GST tax for each location through Kickstarter.

We found this handy tool, that can assist you in calculating duties. Remember to convert the U.S. dollars to your local currency:

https://www.simplyduty.com/import-calculator/

For international customers who are required to pay customs, you will receive an email from your local customs authorities asking for payment to have your order processed through customs. Unfortunately, there is no legal way around customs. Once you make that payment to the customs broker your order will be processed for final delivery.

SHIPPING POLICY

If our shipping carrier attempts delivery to you and you don't get it because you’re not there, wrong address, moved without notifying us, and the package returns back to our warehouse, it will be the buyer's responsibility to pay the shipping fee to reship the order. When you receive your tracking #, please keep an eye out for the package.

Risks and challenges

There are always challenges and unforeseen obstacles that arise when trying to bring a product to life. There are so many moving parts that must be managed. However, with this being our sixth product launch, we can confidently say that we are experienced in this process and have developed systems and processes to mitigate the risks and obstacles that will arise. We will work hard to ensure that we deliver what we promise and to go the extra mile whenever it is possible. Thanks for believing in us!

Support

    Pledge $179 or more

    Early Bird

    One 30L Travel bag
    (If you want another bag just add $179 for every additional bag you would like to order)

    Includes:
    • 30L Travel Bag
    • Removable Waist Straps
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (17 left of 1645) 1,628 backers
    Pledge US$ 199 or more

    30L Travel Bag

    One 30L Travel bag
    (If you want another bag just add $199 for every additional bag you would like to order)

    Includes:
    • 30L Travel Bag
    • Removable Waist Straps
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    11 backers
    Pledge US$ 159 or more

    Super Early Bird

    One 30L Travel bag
    (If you want another bag just add $159 for every additional bag you would like to order)

    Includes:
    • 30L Travel Bag
    • Removable Waist Straps
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 1,000 backers
