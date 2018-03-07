Aurga, World's First Smart DSLR Assistant & Cloud Storage

About

The ultimate camera assistant for over 60 DSLR models

AI Enabled Automatic Configuration

With the enabled algorithm, Aurga is built with an AI-powered system that tells the DSLR the best configuration settings in any light conditions. It calculates the optimal number of exposures, takes them at different focus positions, and merges them into one crystal clear image.

Aurga learned from thousands of sample photos, and the number keeps counting...

Aurga makes it super easy for you to shoot any type of photos. We analyzed hundreds of thousands of photographs to determine the optimal settings for any shooting conditions and Aurga’s powerful AI instantly gives you 6 quick options for common needs with a single button push.

Since its database is constantly being updated, you’ll always have the right technique for any shot.

6 preset config

Timelapse

Aurga helps beginners learn the fundamentals while being a valuable time saver for professionals. For time lapses, experienced users can expose for changing light by the hour or even by the minute. And for beginners, it has pre-set modes for a variety of situations. You can preview your timelapse when it’s finished and export a video directly from the app.

HDR

Aurga can even capture scenes with High Dynamic Range. It takes 3 photos at different exposures and combines them into a single deep, highly detailed image.

Aurga can control your DSLR from up to 100 feet (30 meters). You can do anything easily on the App screen and shoot exactly what you can see. Shooting remotely will also reduce the impact of handshaking and allows you achieve better photos.

Wireless control up to 100 feets

You can also manually set the DSLR parameters

Aurga has a storage management system and also supports up to a 256GB memory card. Therefore, you don't need to worry about the camera storage when shooting high-resolution photos or videos.

256G Extra storage



What`s more, with Aurga there is no need to upload the photos to a laptop first and then share to social networks. Simply click the share button directly from the App and that`s all.

Share instantly

While shooting perfect photos in the outdoors it’s important to stay connected. If you need to charge your phone, Aurga can help. It contains a 2600 mAh battery built-in that can be used as a battery backup to charge your devices.