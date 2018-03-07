Aurga, World's First Smart DSLR Assistant & Cloud Storage project video thumbnail
Aurga, World's First Smart DSLR Assistant & Cloud Storage

Aurga, World's First Smart DSLR Assistant & Cloud Storage

Aurga helps you shoot perfect photos, make timelapse videos, and also serves as a secure personal cloud storage.

Aurga helps you shoot perfect photos, make timelapse videos, and also serves as a secure personal cloud storage. Read more

The ultimate camera assistant for over 60 DSLR models
  • AI Enabled Automatic Configuration

With the enabled algorithm, Aurga is built with an AI-powered system that tells the DSLR the best configuration settings in any light conditions. It calculates the optimal number of exposures, takes them at different focus positions, and merges them into one crystal clear image.

Aurga learned from thousands of sample photos, and the number keeps counting...
Aurga learned from thousands of sample photos, and the number keeps counting...

       

 

 

Aurga makes it super easy for you to shoot any type of photos. We analyzed hundreds of thousands of photographs to determine the optimal settings for any shooting conditions and Aurga’s powerful AI instantly gives you 6 quick options for common needs with a single button push. 

Since its database is constantly being updated, you’ll always have the right technique for any shot.

  • Timelapse

Aurga helps beginners learn the fundamentals while being a valuable time saver for professionals. For time lapses, experienced users can expose for changing light by the hour or even by the minute. And for beginners, it has pre-set modes for a variety of situations. You can preview your timelapse when it’s finished and export a video directly from the app.

  •  HDR

Aurga can even capture scenes with High Dynamic Range. It takes 3 photos at different exposures and combines them into a single deep, highly detailed image. 

 

 

Aurga can control your DSLR from up to 100 feet (30 meters). You can do anything easily on the App screen and shoot exactly what you can see. Shooting remotely will also reduce the impact of handshaking and allows you achieve better photos.

Aurga has a storage management system and also supports up to a 256GB memory card. Therefore, you don't need to worry about the camera storage when shooting high-resolution photos or videos.

What`s more, with Aurga there is no need to upload the photos to a laptop first and then share to social networks. Simply click the share button directly from the App and that`s all.  

While shooting perfect photos in the outdoors it’s important to stay connected. If you need to charge your phone, Aurga can help. It contains a 2600 mAh battery built-in that can be used as a battery backup to charge your devices.

   

 

 

 

 

 

 

    

    

 

 

 

Risks and challenges

We fully expect to deliver Aurga with exceptional quality according to our timeline. However, even the most well-planned manufacturing process can meet unpredictable hiccups.
Most likely to present difficulties is the AI algorithm, which we intend to continue upgrading based on testing and beta customer feedback.
The Android and iOS companion apps will be rigorously tested and optimized to deliver a great user experience. Depending on feedback, aspects of the app may need to be reworked and fine-tuned and we will continue work on it to deliver the best features and ease of use at release.
As the project moves forward, we will keep our backers updated and informed with transparent communication and frequent updates. Thank you!

