CHIIZ: Toothbrush 4.0

About

Toothbrush is one of the greatest inventions that have improved billions of people’s life. Since its creation, it has been playing a crucial role in preventing tooth loss to cavities as well as other oral disease.

Although toothbrushing has been a part of our daily routine since our childhood, we may still suffer from oral diseases caused by inappropriate brushing methods. One important reason is that regardless of what type of toothbrush we use, dental cleanliness depends on whether we are using the toothbrush correctly or not.

Using your hands to control your brushing, not only thoroughly but correctly, can be difficult. Consequently, incorrect brushing is the cause of many common oral diseases such as gingivitis and periodontal disease, in addition to food particles stuck in between our teeth which can lead to bad breath.

CHIIZ is invented to help your brush your teeth correctly. With 360º coverage of every one of your teeth, the automatic toothbrush applies sonic technology to help brush your teeth in a smart and hands-free way.

Introducing CHIIZ

Automatic, simple & smart



To brush with CHIIZ, all you need is to pop it into your mouth and bite down slightly with your front teeth. Applying a fixed strength, CHIIZ will then start brushing automatically for 30 seconds.

Its brushing strength is gentle but effective enough to remove plaques on your teeth. Thus, these harm-free methods prevent your gum tissues from hurting or receding, ultimately preventing your teeth from becoming sensitive to hot or cold temperatures. Why 30s? CHIIZ gives you a brand-new brushing experience： Full coverage of every surface of each tooth CHIIZ is designed in the same shape of your mouth. It fits perfectly so that every surface of your 28 teeth are fully covered. We have paid careful attention to the hard-to-see molars, which are easily neglected and poorly cleaned without a suitable manual brush head. Given the variety of mouth size, we have also designed 2 different sizes for you to choose from. The bristles of CHIIZ are carefully crafted at 45 degree against your gum line as Bass Technique recommends. In our daily practice, it is often hard to maintain a fixed brushing angle, especially for our inner sides and molars. With CHIIZ, no matter the surface of your tooth, you will surely be brushing at the correct 45º angle. Sonic vibration cleans all blind angles Widely applied across personal care products, sonic technology is very useful in cleaning the soft but sticky plaques stuck in the crevices between our teeth and gum line. The CHIIZ brush consists of mouthpiece and sonic motor. Situated in the middle of the brush, the sonic motor generates 25,000 strokes per minutes that goes through the conduction bars evenly to every bristle of the brush. The powerful sonic vibrations turn the toothpaste mousse on the brush into plaque-fighting bubbles that diffuse deeply into in-between teeth and gum line. Every time after using CHIIZ, every corner of your teeth will be perfectly cleaned, thus effectively helping to prevent oral concerns such as halitosis or plaque hiding in the crevices.

IPX7 waterproof & anti-bacteria material CHIIZ is designed to make your brushing experience more efficient. Do your various morning routines while simultaneously brushing your teeth. CHIIZ uses waterproof and anti-bacteria material, making it very easy to maintain. Every time after use, just rinse it under running water to have it clean.