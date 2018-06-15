eufy EverCam: The Wirefree Security Cam with 365-Day Battery

About

Hate getting robbed? Love solving mysteries? Installing a security camera might seem like an obvious answer for surveillance, but it may surprise you that only 3 out of 10 homes have any sort of security device set up. And, as basic as a security camera system might seem, you’ll be surprised to know that other cameras on the market actually present more problems than solutions.

eufy EverCam is designed from the ground up to offer wireless freedom. We eliminated power cables, wall outlets, and the need to drill holes, giving you freedom to install eufy EverCam practically anywhere. Stick the mount onto any flat surface and eufy EverCam’s ready to go—in less than a second; or just stick it directly onto most metallic surfaces.

Place eufy EverCam anywhere you want surveillance.

In developing eufy EverCam, we made it our priority to offer the longest battery life in the industry to ensure a convenient and top-notch wire-free experience. So it only made sense that we partnered up with Anker—the leader in charging technology—to maximize the efficiency and charging speed of the battery.

This collaboration resulted in eufy EverCam having the power to run for 365 days (or 3 years in Standby Mode) per charge when actively monitoring areas such as your front door or driveway, not idling by in your attic.

Birds, dogs, and falling leaves can trigger other security cameras into sending you false alarms. We understand that a security camera that sends you excessive false alarms will just be ignored, or even worse, unplugged.

eufy EverCam reduces false alarms by up to 95% by applying a 3-step scanning and filtering process. First, register your friends and family as trusted faces, then, once someone approaches the vicinity of your house, eufy EverCam can determine if that person is someone you trust to further reduce the alerts you get.

After this triple-filtering process, eufy EverCam will send you a notification according to your security level preference, whether it’s alerting you of all movements detected or only when a stranger’s face shows up.

All this data processing happens in a flash, so you will be notified in seconds when a stranger is at your door.

The 140° wide-angle lens provides a panoramic view, spanning from your driveway to the front door—with no spots missed—making it ideal for catching people walking past or towards your home.

Top-of-the-line Sony Exmor sensor combine with large f2.2 aperture to offer around-the-clock Full HD surveillance, recording sharp and bright video during the day, plus crisp and clear Night Vision footage in the evening.

Based on 2-camera set and 30 days history review package for a year.

Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufy EverCam is a one-time purchase that combines security with convenience. Paying for cloud storage should be an option, not a voluntary-but-mandatory cost to claim your security footage.

Because eufy EverCam records video to local storage, you’ll have easy access to your footage from your smartphone. For Free. Just insert the included microSD card* and you’re all set. Alternatively, by subscribing to our cloud storage plan, you can expand your security options to include simultaneous recording to the cloud.

*Included 16GB microSD card, which you can expand anytime you want, records approximately 1 year of video on one camera, with 10 videos per day, 30 seconds each.

*Cloud Storage optional for $2.99/month per camera.

Your data is for your eyes only. That's why it's secured with AES 128-bit encryption. Access to your footage requires the microSD card to be inserted into the Base Station it’s registered to, and you are logged on to the account tied to the Base Station. So that means you and only you can access the data. Not a thief, not your neighbor, nor anyone from the eufy Security team.

Constructed from cutting-edge ASA composite material, which offers unrivaled strength and protection against the elements, eufy EverCam works perfectly indoors and outdoors. Whether it’s raining, a freezing -4°F (-20°C) winter or scorching 122°F (50°C) summer, EverCam will keep watch over your home.

The built-in microphone and speaker provides you with direct communication—via your smartphone—to the door. Whether you’re at home or out, speak directly to whoever walks up to your home.

Open the eufy Security app and your smartphone becomes a window for high-resolution streaming of what eufy EverCam sees in real-time.

More Capacity - by packing in more battery capacity into the camera

- by packing in more battery capacity into the camera Better Power Management - by using advanced battery technology from Anker

- by using advanced battery technology from Anker Less Consumption - by utilizing HybridWave technology for 70% less energy consumption

The DNN (deep neural network) algorithms that eufy EverCam uses are inspired by the human brain, which are designed to see patterns. By recognizing patterns, the DNN algorithms categorize the sensory data eufy EverCam receives to filter out irrelevant patterns, so only pertinent information is analyzed.

Once the patterns are analyzed and determined to be human, the facial-recognition engine kicks in to scan the faces to compare to the database to determine if you need to be alerted or not.

The eufy EverCam will ship to backers in the U.S., Canada, and 28 European Union countries including the U.K. We will continue to review shipping options for our other backers and keep you posted of any updates.

eufy EverCam is built with the future in mind, and that’s why we’ll continually develop peripheral products to work with the eufy EverCam system, starting first with our entry sensor. The eufy Entry Sensor can help prevent break-ins by sounding an alarm and sending you alerts when a door or window is ajar while you’re sleeping, or out and about. Easily installed and monitored with the eufy Security app, the sensor can operate for 2 years with the included CR123 battery.

To find out how to order add-ons, please read the April 19th entry on the Updates page.

*Only reward backers can order add-ons. Add-on cameras and sensors can't work independently, need to work with eufy EverCam HomeBase.

*One eufy Security HomeBase can support up to 16 eufy EverCams and up to 34 sensors. Every eufy EverCam add-on package comes with one magnetic mount and one screw mount.

We’re planning to add support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT in the near future, via software updates. We’re making eufy EverCam fully Alexa-enabled, so you can control it with your voice. By just saying “Alexa, show me the front door.”, Amazon’s Echo Show, Echo Spot and Fire TV will instantly stream footage for you to see—all hands-free.

Support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT.

Support for geofencing.

Extending the maximum recording time from 120 seconds to 300 seconds.

Support for RTSP streaming, so users can save footage to NAS.

Support for offline access on the mobile app so users can livestream from cameras and access/download past recordings from local storage when the system is offline.

Support for offline access on desktop computers (Windows and MacOS) so users can access/download past recordings even when they lose Internet access or our server goes under.

Power adapter will be offered in 3 configurations according to your postal address: U.S./Canada plug, U.K. plug and E.U. standard plug.

We are a team of engineers and designers motivated by making life more convenient. We believe that hassle-free, effective monitoring of your home shouldn’t be a luxury and, more importantly, should be a service you trust. That’s why eufy EverCam was incubated with Anker Innovations to offer unrivaled battery life, topped with other key features from existing security cameras and cutting-edge functions that enhance the usage experience. We’ve lined up the best suppliers and manufactures we could find, and are ready to introduce eufy EverCam!