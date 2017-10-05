About this project

Let's be honest. Things have really gotten out of hand.

Only a few years back, the whole idea of a “subscription box” read like something straight out of the future. Sign up, click through a few pages and a box full of stuff shows up at your front door every week or so. Out of this world, right? Today, things couldn’t be more different.

Now, every possible segment of the economy has its own box. There’s a box for designer clothes, a box for gluten-free meal planning, even a box that’s pushing cruelty-free beauty supplies for visually impaired rescue dogs.

The Awful Box is going to change all of that. It’s the box to end all boxes, and the perfect statement purchase for that luxury obsessed consumerist in your life. So, what’s in the box? Assembled by our team of expert artisans, the box consists of seven, unique novelty items that we can 100% guarantee you’ll only find in the Awful Box. That's because each one of these items is painstakingly designed and constructed by a member of our team.

Hand-milked, organic, farm-raised, single-bee honey? It’s in the box.

A zero-emissions candle scented with the sweet odor of eco-responsibility? The Awful Box has got you covered.

Dedicated mud flaps for your carry-on luggage? How on Earth did you make it so far in life without them.

What else is in the box, you ask? Cool your jets, bud! Some things are meant to be a surprise, but we promise there's something truly awful for everyone.

This Kickstarter campaign is the only way to get these modern-day treasures into the hands of the subscription-box obsessed materialist in your life. So don’t delay! Pledge your support and help bring some awful gifts to the world today.

The brains behind the Awful Box are the same ones that brought the constant threat of public shaming to bad parkers through the infamous Do Your Park magnets. Using our slightly off-colored sense of humor and love of highlighting the more ridiculous aspects of our society, we’re excited to work with the backers of this campaign to bring the Awful Box into existence.

Magnets are a serious business.

Collecting high-quality gifts from around the globe isn’t easy, and it isn’t cheap. We’re counting on our backers like you to help fund the cost of bringing the Awful Box to front doors and mailboxes around the globe. In return, we’re promising you a few laughs, a good time and one, truly awful box.

"Can I go home now?"

Your support is important to us, and we want to make sure you know it.

By supporting the Awful Box, you’re locking down a once in a lifetime opportunity to get your hands on not only the box, but some unique gifts and opportunities that will come together as we make this thing a reality.