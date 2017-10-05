The Awful Box project video thumbnail
Replay with sound
Play with
sound
Crafts
Los Angeles, CA
$1,266 pledged of $20,000 goal
backers
   
Back this project

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

The Awful Box

By The Awful Box Team
First created

The Awful Box

The Novelty Gift Box for the Person Who Has Everything

The Novelty Gift Box for the Person Who Has Everything Read more

$1,266 pledged of $20,000 goal
backers
   
Crafts
Los Angeles, CA
Back this project

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

Rewards Campaign FAQ Updates 0 Comments 0 Community
Back this project

About this project

 

 

Let's be honest. Things have really gotten out of hand.  

Only a few years back, the whole idea of a “subscription box” read like something straight out of the future. Sign up, click through a few pages and a box full of stuff shows up at your front door every week or so. Out of this world, right? Today, things couldn’t be more different. 

Now, every possible segment of the economy has its own box. There’s a box for designer clothes, a box for gluten-free meal planning, even a box that’s pushing cruelty-free beauty supplies for visually impaired rescue dogs.

The Awful Box is going to change all of that. It’s the box to end all boxes, and the perfect statement purchase for that luxury obsessed consumerist in your life. So, what’s in the box? Assembled by our team of expert artisans, the box consists of seven, unique novelty items that we can 100% guarantee you’ll only find in the Awful Box. That's because each one of these items is painstakingly designed and constructed by a member of our team. 

 Hand-milked, organic, farm-raised, single-bee honey? It’s in the box.

 A zero-emissions candle scented with the sweet odor of eco-responsibility? The Awful Box has got you covered.

Dedicated mud flaps for your carry-on luggage? How on Earth did you make it so far in life without them.

What else is in the box, you ask? Cool your jets, bud! Some things are meant to be a surprise, but we promise there's something truly awful for everyone. 

This Kickstarter campaign is the only way to get these modern-day treasures into the hands of the subscription-box obsessed materialist in your life. So don’t delay! Pledge your support and help bring some awful gifts to the world today. 

The brains behind the Awful Box are the same ones that brought the constant threat of public shaming to bad parkers through the infamous Do Your Park magnets. Using our slightly off-colored sense of humor and love of highlighting the more ridiculous aspects of our society, we’re excited to work with the backers of this campaign to bring the Awful Box into existence.   

Magnets are a serious business.
Magnets are a serious business.

 

 

            

Collecting high-quality gifts from around the globe isn’t easy, and it isn’t cheap. We’re counting on our backers like you to help fund the cost of bringing the Awful Box to front doors and mailboxes around the globe. In return, we’re promising you a few laughs, a good time and one, truly awful box.  

"Can I go home now?"
"Can I go home now?"

 

Your support is important to us, and we want to make sure you know it.

By supporting the Awful Box, you’re locking down a once in a lifetime opportunity to get your hands on not only the box, but some unique gifts and opportunities that will come together as we make this thing a reality. 

 

 

Risks and challenges

Obviously there are a handful of challenges with a project like this, the primary one being the question of whether there exists an appetite for a high-end gag gift box. We're hoping this campaign, and your support, will answer that question for us.

Should we reach our goal, we'll need to start working with vendors to purchase the raw material to actually create the seven items in the box. Every item will be either designed or constructed by our team, so this promises to be a significant undertaking.

CREDITS:
Video/editing: Nomad Film (https://www.nomadfilm.co)

Learn about accountability on Kickstarter

Questions about this project? Check out the FAQ

Report this project to Kickstarter

Support this project

  1. Make a pledge without a reward

    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  2. Select this reward

    Pledge $1 or more About $1.00

    Honey Aficionado

    A stunning, live action photograph of one bee, taken at our dedicated hand-milked honey farm in rural Northern California sent directly to your email address.

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    0 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  3. Select this reward

    Pledge $10 or more About $10

    Apiary Adopter

    A personalized adopter certificate of a single, free-range bee signed by Moondance, our on-site apiarist, honey milker and larva birthing doula.

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    0 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  4. Select this reward

    Pledge $25 or more About $25

    Collector's Item

    One item from the box, selected and gift wrapped by our professional curators.

    You'll also receive the Honey Aficionado and Apiary Adopter rewards listed above.

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    1 backer
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  5. Select this reward

    Pledge $60 or more About $60

    Awful Box Owner

    The box, in all of its awful glory, along with the satisfaction of knowing you helped bring something truly awful into existence.

    You'll also receive the Honey Aficionado and Apiary Adopter rewards listed above.

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    9 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  6. Select this reward

    Pledge $100 or more About $100

    Awful Box Par Duex

    It sounds fancy, but it's not! A pledge of $100 will get you two boxes, perfect for the pair of materialists in your social circle.

    You'll also receive the Honey Aficionado and Apiary Adopter rewards listed above.

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    2 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  7. Select this reward

    Pledge $150 or more About $150

    Awful Threeway

    Seeing the pattern? A pledge of $150 or more will get you three WHOLE boxes.

    You'll also receive the Honey Aficionado and Apiary Adopter rewards listed above.

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    0 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  8. Select this reward

    Pledge $500 or more About $500

    The Awful Wallet

    Woah there, Mr. Money Bags! A pledge of $500 or more will get you the HANDMADE Awful Wallet. It's huge, big enough for a fat cat like yourself.

    You'll also receive the Awful Box, the Honey Aficionado and Apiary Adopter rewards listed above.

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    1 backer
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  9. Select this reward

    Pledge $1,000 or more About $1,000

    DIY Subscription Box

    Don't mind waiting for the good things in life? A pledge of $1000 or more will get you a private box building session with the founders of Awful Box...conducted just the way a DIYer like yourself wants...via snail mail. It's a subscription to build a box...get it?

    You'll also receive the The Awful Wallet, one Awful Box, the Honey Aficionado and Apiary Adopter rewards listed above.

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    0 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.