Firefly : An Unparalleled Fast Charging Wireless Earphones

Be in two worlds at once. Get lost in your favorite songs and have full awareness of your outside surrounding when you want it. Firefly offers a premium Graphene sound, an ambient sound feature that filters in external noise for extra safety during sports, and especially designed ear fit for longterm comfort.

With it’s 16 hours play time, fast charging capabilities, and an unbreakable Bluetooth 5.0 connection, you will never miss a beat again.

Enable ambient sound: Double tap the right MF button

Volume control: Keep pressing the right MF button. Next track: Press the left MF button for 2 secs

Pick up a call: Press the right MF button once

Auto-reconnect: Take the Firefly out from charging case, it will reconnect in few seconds.

Along with an intuitive control system, Firefly lets you stay powered for up to 16 hours. Unlike other wireless earphones, we worked closely with our suppliers to engineer the best performing battery technology on the market.

With just a 10 minute charge, enjoy up to 2 hours of playtime or 4 hours of premium music with only a 30-minute charge.

Studies found 8% of pedestrians accidents in urban cities are caused by the usage of electronics. We want to decrease this number and especially engineered an ambient sound feature to do so. The feature enables external sounds to filter in to let runners, cyclists, and daily commuters stay alert while still listening to their favorite music.

Compatible with Siri and Google Assistant, access your personal assistants with its quick and easy access button function.

Get all the information delivered straight to your ears. Plan a beach trip with friends hands-free. Access Siri or Google Assistant with a single tap to see what the weather is like and who’s free this weekend.

Bike, climb, lift, or hike without the fear of losing your earphones. With more than 14 years of experience, we have designed the best ear tips to perfectly fit your ears without falling even during the most rigorous activities. Tested with 100+ human ears, the Firefly has the best fit for all day comfort.

Note: If you loose one Firefly earphone, we sell individual earphones as well.

To accompany the best fitting earphones, we had to incorporate the finest sound quality. Firefly utilized Graphene to construct a rigid nanomembrane that’s 100 times harder than steel with only a fraction of the weight. By doing so, it improves the sound quality, treble enhancements, noise isolation, and overall sound quality.

Housing of the Firefly (Rendering)

Don’t you hate it when the sound doesn’t sync up with the video? Sound latency and unstable connections are always major problems for Bluetooth devices. However, with Firefly’s ultra-stable Bluetooth connectivity, that’s a thing of the past.

It’s engineered with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 connection and has a functioning range of up to 33 ft, so you’ll never have to miss a sound again.

And with its automatic pairing software, just take your Firefly out of its case and they will automatically connect to the previously paired device in less than a second.

Auto-reconnect

Keep your earphones dry while you’re not. Firefly is IPX5 waterproof. This means Firefly can withstand the pressure of a gushing nozzle for at least 3 mins. You might not encounter gushing nozzles anytime soon, but can now feel at ease when it rains.

Unlike other earphones that break due to water, sweat corrosion or air moisture, Firefly also adopted a patented water safe nano coating by LIQUIPEL to protect against all the elements. Now, you can get wet, but your earphones doesn’t have to.

Combined with the ambient sound technology, Firefly is here to keep your pump and safe while you’re hiking, climbing, running, biking, or anything else you’re into.

Give people your full attention. At Firefly, we have engineered the latest telecommunication technology to free you from any restrictions. Make calls and talk conveniently through both the earphones.

Making it as easy as possible, we’ve included everything you need to connect and activate the Firefly earphones immediately.

Initial Sketch Of Firefly

Temperature and salt spray test of Firefly

Quality Check of Firefly

Our footprints can be found in exhibitions across the world in the past decade including CES, Hong Kong Electronics Fair, CeBit (Germany), Computex (Taiwan). We’ve received overwhelming responses from our supporters while going above and beyond customer expectations.



As technology geeks who love music, we created the Jabees Firefly with the mission of providing the best electronic products that people love and can identify with. As said in our name, we are inspired by bees because they symbolize community, prosperity, diligence and work ethic.

We are a team of more than 60 engineers, industrial product designers, production experts with 14+ years of experience in consumer electronics products. We started as an OEM Bluetooth headsets and speakers manufacturer. Nowadays, we have our own brand with more than 10 million pieces sold to 70+ countries across the world.