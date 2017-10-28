Euclid - A more accurate measuring cup

About this project

We’re tech nerds with a passion for cooking, and we've created a better measuring cup. Euclid’s patented shape delivers a level of accuracy that no traditional measuring cup can match.

Euclid is the first measuring cup to measure small amounts and large amounts with equal accuracy. Since recipes are all about ratios, that consistent accuracy across different amounts is essential. Consistency also improves repeatability - key to refining recipes over time.

With traditional measuring cups, the smaller the amount, the harder it is to measure accurately. The culprit? The shape. Straight sides magnify errors when measuring lower down in the cup. Some have tried to solve this problem with conical measuring cups, but their results fall short of Euclid’s by up to 60%. Euclid is the only measuring cup with a mathematically optimal, tapered design for consistent accuracy across amounts.

Let’s say you overshoot by a little in your measuring. Watch what happens as the amounts get smaller...

Euclid is great for makers of all kinds: bakers, home brewers, mixologists and anyone else who wants better results in the kitchen. And of course, it’s for those who appreciate math and smart design.

Euclid is shaped so that for every measurement amount, the ratio of surface area to volume is the same.

Here's how this improves accuracy: When you're measuring, it can be tricky to get the liquid to the correct height in the cup. That's because it's easy to misread the level slightly (for example, due to liquid sloshing or the measuring cup being tilted or below eye level). The result is that while it might look like you've measured the right amount, you've actually overshot (or undershot) the intended measurement line by a little bit.

Let's suppose you overshot by 1 mm. The measuring cup will then contain a thin layer of extra liquid. Its volume is 1 mm × the surface area. Your measurement error is the ratio of this extra volume to the desired volume.

Euclid's shape preserves the ratio of surface area to volume as you measure more or less and so the ratio of extra volume to desired volume also does not change. This is why Euclid is just as accurate measuring small amounts as large amounts.

Contrast that with a traditional measuring cup, where its surface area to volume ratio increases as the measurements get smaller. So, an extra 1 mm of liquid yields three to four times the error (depending on the shape of the cup) at the 1/4-cup mark than at the 1-cup mark.

Conical measuring cups out there try to solve this problem, but a cone’s sides do not narrow quickly enough to do the trick. For example, a 1-cup-capacity cone with the same surface area as Euclid at the 1-cup line will be 60% less accurate when measuring at the 1/4-cup line.

Euclid is dishwasher safe, BPA-free, and FDA approved. Its exact dimensions are (3.75”L X 5”W X 5.35”H) with a 1-cup capacity.

The inspiration for Euclid came about in the kitchen, when creator Joshua Redstone was working on a recipe that called for 1/4 cup of milk. He had a choice between a smaller or larger measuring cup and asked himself Which one would measure more accurately? He realized that there was a mathematical way of framing the problem, and as a math nerd he couldn't resist finding the answer.

The first step was solving the math, that is finding shapes that preserve the ratio of surface area to volume. There were many possibilities. Josh created a software plugin for SolidWorks (a commercial CAD package) to make it easier to explore them. An example of an interesting early challenge is that industrial printing technology cannot print line markings accurately on a surface that curves in both the horizontal and vertical directions, due to Gauss's Theorema Egregium. This meant that a circular shape was not possible, instead needing a shape with a large, flat surface, which also makes the markings easier to read.

After many iterations and prototypes, we finally arrived at a design that is elegant and satisfies the real-world constraints of manufacturing and labeling.

Euclid is named after Euclid of Alexandria, who is considered the founding father of geometry. The equation printed on Euclid captures its mathematical essence: a constant ratio of surface area to volume.

We’ve been granted US Utility Patent 9341508, which extends to any device that measures volume, including laboratory equipment, bar jiggers, and rain gauges.

He received his PhD in Computer Science at University of Washington before working at Google and Facebook as a software engineer. He now lives and works in Cambridge, MA, where he innovates kitchen products and probably bakes too much cornbread.

Many others contributed to this project, including a number of generous friends who shared their expertise in cooking, visual and industrial design, manufacturing, and marketing.

After extensive development work and consultations with manufacturers, we are ready to produce Euclid. We plan to manufacture Euclid in the USA out of Tritan plastic. We have identified our preferred manufacturing partners, and are now coming to Kickstarter to fund creation of the necessary production tools.

To produce Euclid we will follow industry best practices:

First the mold makers will create the production mold. They will send us a sample cup made with the mold so that we can test the product for accuracy.

The mold will then be shipped to our injection-molding partner, who will configure their machines for a production run and produce a sample measuring cup for us to test.

The cups will be produced and shipped to a printing company that will add the line markings, which we will again test for accuracy.

Once we verify the printing is accurate, the markings will be printed on the cups and a logistics firm will package and ship them to our backers.

We expect the measuring cups to be delivered to our backers within six months of Kickstarter campaign completion. (This includes contingency time for the unexpected and so the cups may arrive sooner.)