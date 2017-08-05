Amabrush - World's First Automatic Toothbrush

About this project





You never have to brush your teeth again!

Amabrush is the world's first, fully automatic toothbrush. This patent pending device brushes all your teeth at once, fully automatic, and finishes in just ten seconds. All you have to do is press a single button, wait ten seconds, and you’ll have perfectly clean teeth!

Let's face it: brushing your teeth is not exactly the sexiest thing on Earth. You have to squeeze, scrub, gargle, spit, rinse and floss every morning and evening, every day of your life. Many of us hate brushing our teeth so much that we avoid doing so whenever possible—even though we know we shouldn’t... Brushing our teeth at least twice a day maintains good dental health. This is why we invented Amabrush—a device three years in the making with a single goal: to make toothbrushing quicker, automatic, and more efficient so you have more time for the relevant things in your life.

Amabrush is made out of three parts:

The Mouthpiece

The Handpiece

The Toothpaste Capsules

Antibacterial Material

The flexible mouthpiece has built-in micro-channels that transport the toothpaste to your teeth. The mouthpiece is made of antibacterial silicone that kills 99.99% of all bacteria and features 3D-arranged bristles on both sides to clean your teeth. It’s soft enough to prevent gum damage but strong enough to clean your teeth precisely. It can be cleansed by normal rinsing, as you would do it with regular toothbrushes.

Brushing Technique

The bristles are directed in a 45° angle against your gingival cuff. This simulates the Bass method, which is recommended by dentists and experts. The bristles are comparable to soft-bristled toothbrushes. This ensures the most comfortable, safest toothbrushing and makes gum-damage impossible. We work closely with dentists and dental universities to address two concerns: clean teeth and no gum damage.

Single Size

We analyzed over 2,000 different jaws from adult females and males. The small difference between both genders is smoothed out by the flexible material of the mouthpiece. The used material has the characteristic to fit every jaw with no abnormal teeth displacements.

Replacement

As with regular manual toothbrushes and electric toothbrush heads, the mouthpiece should be replaced every 3-6 months. Many studies prove that used bristles are not as effective in terms of plaque removal, as new ones. A single mouthpiece will cost €6.

Electronics

The handpiece contains all of the complex technology. It creates strong vibrations with an amplitude of 9.5G to oscillate the bristles and clean your teeth. A clever algorithm ensures the generation of different vibrations. This results in a coordinated movement of the bristles, which are designed to have different resonant frequencies.

10 Seconds

Amabrush can brush your teeth in just 10 seconds, because all your teeth are cleaned simultaneously. Even in this 10 seconds, every tooth surface is cleaned longer compared with common toothbrushes. If you brush your teeth for the recommended 120 seconds with a regular toothbrush (manual or electric), every surface gets brushed for just 1.25 seconds (given the fact that you have 32 teeth and every teeth has three surfaces). Amabrush brushes all your surfaces for whole 10 seconds. This means: every tooth surface gets brushed 8x longer and the total toothbrushing duration is 12x quicker.

Pump, Battery & Charging

A built-in mechanism foams and delivers the right amount of toothpaste to your teeth, and the integrated battery lasts for 28 sessions of toothbrushing. So if you go on vacation without the charging station, you can brush your teeth for at least two weeks twice a day.

The handpiece also comprises a low-energy wireless charging module (Qi). So yes, you could even use your wireless smartphone charger to charge Amabrush.

Sharing

A magnetic connection on the handpiece gives you the opportunity to use Amabrush with different people. Simply put the mouthpiece near the handpiece, and the strong magnet will automatically do the rest for you. We were told that "it really works like magic," and we think the same.

Notice: if you want to share Amabrush with different people, you just need a single handpiece! Everyone needs their own mouthpiece, but you don't have to get a separate handpiece for every person!

Replacement & Varieties

The toothpaste capsules are simply placed into the handpiece, automatically providing the perfect amount of toothpaste each time you brush your teeth. A single capsule lasts for more than a month, costs €3 and is available in three different, FDA-approved varieties: Extra Fresh (blue), Whitening (white) and Sensitive (rose - without fluoride). The toothpaste is specially formulated as it needs to be more liquid than regular ones.

Manufacturing

The toothpaste is formulated and produced by a major toothpaste manufacturer with a history of over 100 years. This manufacturer fulfills the quality norm DIN EN ISO 13485 and the requirements of IFS Household and Personal Care Products, and was one of the first manufacturers in Europe retrieving the IFS-HPC certificate.

Magnetic Connection

Toothpaste Foam

Amabrush with Wireless Charging Station (included in Amabrush Pro packages)

We truly believe in Kickstarter as a platform, where like-minded entrepreneurs and early adopters bring together innovative, disruptive and sophisticated projects to life. We already supported a dozen projects from other people on Kickstarter on our own.

Amabrush is a completely new device and needs to be "understood" in the first place. Kickstarter connects us with people like us; fact-interested, early-adopting and technology-enthusiastic people.

Amabrush needs your help to fully come to life. Prototypes and pre-production units were financed by ourselves. But the time has come, that we currently face high upfront expenses regarding tooling, certification and minimum quantity purchases.

We strongly believe that we've created a product that many people are craving for, ourselves included. Without your support, we can not achieve the vision of future oral care.

We do also highly appreciate every feedback and requests regarding Amabrush. If you have something you want to share with us, please feel free to write us any time at feedback@amabrush.com

We came up with the idea of an automated toothbrush, simply because we are annoyed by brushing our teeth. Standing in front of the mirror for at least two minutes twice a day, was not really satisfying for us.

Marvin Musialek, the founder, came up with the first prototype in 2015. Together with Martin Forstenpointner, a talented mechanical engineer, and Alexander Stummer, a sophisticated biomedical engineer, we brought the project to life. Advised by Dr. Hady Haririan, a professional dentist and board member of the Medical University of Dentistry in Vienna, we developed and tested Amabrush to the form it represents now. We've established an enthusiastic and interdisciplinary team, and we work closely with medical universities, dentists, and a lot of test customers, in order to make Amabrush as perfect as it can be. We are supported and funded by the Austrian government, private institutions and the European Commission.

Our core team:

We at Amabrush love high quality products. They are durable, simple and "just work". We are proud to say that Amabrush is designed, developed and produced in Austria, Germany and USA. This ensures high quality, quick development and low delivery costs.