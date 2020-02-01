About

OLD SCHOOL WARGAME

SHILOH 1862 is Volume II in Worthingtons Civil War Brigade Battle Series. With streamlined mechanics, only 8 pages of series rules, and battle specific rules, gamers can refight the Battle of Shiloh in 2 to 4 hours.

Gamers who own Volume I Antietam 1862 will be up and playing Shiloh in minutes as they share the same series game rules for each game, and each has limited special rules that reflect events significant to that battle.

Here is a link to some After Action Battle Report, with pictures: https://boardgamegeek.com/thread/2258254/shiloh-battle-game-play-aar-0500-0800

Brigade Level Detail

Each infantry and cavalry piece is a brigade with each strength point 100 men, color boxes surrounding the strength show morale of green, veteran, or crack. Each artillery piece strength point represents 2 cannon. Leaders are represented to make sure players maintain command control.

Large Game Map

HARD MOUNTED! Historically detailed game board at 250 yards per hex.

4 Counter Sheets

Based on extensive research of the order of battle, the counters accurately reflect the armies of North and South at the battle of Shiloh.

This game will provide countless replays and hours of enjoyment to history buffs trying to see if they can recreate, or change history. The designers have spent hours conducting research into units strengths, morale and experience levels, and have visited the battle field viewing the terrain to better determine the effects.

With "What If" rules for the possible appearance of Van Dorn's Trans-Mississippi army, Lew Wallace showing up early, the Army of the Ohio not showing up, Shiloh 1862 allows gamers to explore many things that could have happened that might have changed history.

CLICK THE IMAGE ABOVE TO READ THE SERIES RULES

FLAT SHIPPING NO MATTER WHICH PACKAGE YOU BUY. BASED ON DESTINATION.

USA - $12

Canada - $17

Rest of the World - $24