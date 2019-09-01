About

DEVIL DOGS: BELLEAU WOOD 1918 is designed by former Marines John Poniske, and his son John Poniske Jr. The game is a card driven, hex and counter war game that uses a truly unique diceless combat system to allow gamers to refight the 1918 Battle of Belleau Wood that spelled the end of World War I for the German army and the beginning of the legend of the US Marine Corps as the Devil Dogs.

The game will come with a large hand drawn game board drawn by historical artist/cartographer Rick Barber showing key terrain features. The game comes with 5 scenarios portraying different points in the battle.

Box and Board

Over 200 large counters with beautiful rounded corners. A scenario book with 5 scenarios (several that can be played in an hour), that cover the battle.

The units reflect the headquarters, infantry, mortars, engineers, and machine guns of the American Marines, US Army, French Army, German Army, as well as additional units. The units have identifiers for, no combat values featuring the unique diceless combat.

Sample German Units

Cards are played from each players hand onto the board in each of the 4 sectors of the battlefield. Initiative is determined and the type of order on the card is set by who has initiative in that sector. Mortar fire and gas driftfollowed by movement and combat finish the turn in each sector.

Sample Allied Cards

Each type of combat unit is worth a different value in combat when determining casualties on the opponent, as well as proximity and terrain. The closer you are to the enemy in the open, the more likely you are to sustain casualties.

American Army and French Army Counters

Here come the Marines!

NO DICE INVOLVED, YOUR SKILL IN TROOP POSITIONING, AND COMMAND CARDS DETERMINE COMBAT!

FREE MAP AND SCENARIO WITH EVERY COPY BACKED OF DEVIL DOGS: BELLEAU WOOD 1918!

Receive a map of an additional 2 battle field sectors along with sector D from the main map along with a new scenario. The scenario is on the June 2 - 4th fighting with the initial Marine defense at Les Mares. It was the closest advance by the German army to Paris in World War I. Marine Historians consulted for the game insisted that this scenario be added to show ALL the important fighting by the Marines at Belleau Wood and the critical defense of Paris.

(Free for Kickstarter backers, this will be sold after the project for an additional $18.00)

All copies of Devil Dogs: Belleau Wood 1918 will be updated with the stretch goals as they are unlocked.

This Project is not EU “friendly”. However, in our effort to offer worldwide friendly shipping we have reduced worldwide shipping prices to just barely above domestic shipping in the USA. We are setting world wide shipping prices for this campaign at $11 for single copy USA shipping and just $13 world wide shipping.

We value our worldwide customers and are hoping this reduces (and offsets by reducing the shipping) any customs fees or charges.