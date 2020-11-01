All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by Sat, June 6 2020 8:30 PM UTC +00:00.
A 2 player game depicting battles from Ancient Egypt to early gunpowder. Games can be played in under 2 hours. Designed by Mike Nagel.
Support the project for no reward, just because it speaks to you.
By pledging you agree to Kickstarter's Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.
It's a way to bring creative projects to life.
Select this reward
Get 1 copy of Dawn of Battle.
Get 2 copies of Dawn of Battle.
Get 3 copies of Dawn of Battle.
Get 6 copies of Dawn of Battle.
Get 12 copies of Dawn of Battle.
Reward no longer available
Get the Early Bird discount for 1 copy of Dawn of Battle. (MSRP - $79)