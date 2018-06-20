RaceYa - RC cars for fun & fast learning through play! project video thumbnail
RaceYa - RC cars for fun & fast learning through play!

By Abigail Edgecliffe-Johnson
First created

RaceYa - RC cars for fun & fast learning through play!

RaceYa is a vehicle for exploration & creativity, cleverly disguised as a customizable race car.

RaceYa is a vehicle for exploration & creativity, cleverly disguised as a customizable race car. Read more

About

RaceYa is a vehicle for exploration & creativity, cleverly disguised as a super-fun and fast radio-controlled race car! 

We've re-engineered and reinvented a classic toy to provide kids with an instantly engaging way to learn through play.

RaceYa is ready for play right out of the box. You get a car with a reversible gear box, a controller, a booklet full of ideas and insights, and two sets of wheels: one smooth and one rugged. 

You can change up your car to take on any challenge, whether it’s flying off a ramp or drag racing around the living room. You can swap out the wheels to get more friction or switch from high to low gear to get more power — and you can decorate and customize to your heart’s content.

Early stage prototype - but too cute a GIF not to share
Early stage prototype - but too cute a GIF not to share

We’re open-sourcing parts of the car to make it easy for you to 3D design and print your own accessories. We’ve even started building a library of how-to videos to walk you through a few simple projects for your car.

3D-printed unicorn wheels make everything more fun!
3D-printed unicorn wheels make everything more fun!

For the truly ambitious, we’ve included a power take-off (PTO). Just remove the gear box to use the motor power to drive the whirligigs of your dreams.

The Power Take-Off!
The Power Take-Off!
3D-Printed Whirligig!
3D-Printed Whirligig!

We inspire kids to make their cars do more and give them the tools to make it happen. Our engineering challenges kids to decide what they want to achieve.

Then we show kids that there’s friction in the wheels, torque in the gears, potential and kinetic energy at every turn and much more to uncover through play!

Tons of studies have shown kids get excited about STEM when they get to do science, not just look at science. RaceYa is all about hands-on learning through play. Our activities were designed with Next Gen Science Standards in mind and have been tested by incredible teachers at science camps, schools and hack days.

Marketing likes to tell us cars are for boys, but girls know better. Any gal will tell you, girls love cars as much as the next guy. Our cars don’t come in blue and pink — they only come in awesome!

The soul of a hobby car in the body of a toy. We’re using hobby-grade electronics to make RaceYa as powerful and customizable as it is fun.

We’re not the only ones who think race cars are the fastest way to get kids into science. Good Morning America even thinks we’re one of the “Smartest Gadgets for Girls"

Now, we’re ready to go into production. With your support, we can succeed in taking RaceYa out of the workshop and into the toy shop. 

Come share the road with us! 

♥️ RaceYa

Hardware Studio
Hardware Studio
  • Joel Topcik - Content strategy/Minion Wrangling/Lead Guitar 
  • Daniel Carlson - Videography/Photography/Rhythm Guitar 
  • Doug Barber - Video/Sound Editing/Child Wrangling 
  • Kristen Wishon Blevins - Social media maven 
  • Jacob Goodhart - Social media maven
  • Rube Goldberg Machine Makers - Chris Rill - Sam Holland - George Henik - Jacob Goodhart 
  • Vlad Dragusin - CandyLab Founder, Lender of Toys + Extra Kids
  • Marina González - Graphics/Design/Exceptional Patience 
  • Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson - All the things
  • The Kids - Testing/Playing/Brutal Honesty  
Oh Hai! I didn't see you there.
Oh Hai! I didn't see you there.
                       

Risks and challenges

We understand the challenges of manufacturing hardware and have done our best to anticipate and address them. Our designers and engineers have iterated and improved on the chassis, wheelbase, gearbox, power source — every last component of the car — to ensure an elegantly designed, modular toy that is robust, durable, and, above all, fun.

Safety is our top priority at RaceYa so we will be sending the car to an independent 3rd party to test it for compliance with Consumer Protection Safety Commission guidelines. It is possible that their timelines may impact our timelines, but we have done our best to anticipate those potential delays in our scheduling.

We expect to begin fulfilling all Kickstarter orders by February of 2019. However, it's possible that our production schedule may shift based on the number of orders we receive.

Support

    $
    Pledge $25 or more About $25

    RaceYa Racing Patch

    Let everyone know you're a member of Team RaceYa with this dope logo patch for your backpack, racing jacket, or coveralls!

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    22 backers
    Pledge $125 or more About $125

    LIMITED! Early Bird Special!

    Nicely done speed demon! For being first off the mark you get one of our super attractive cars at a super attractive price. Complete with activities to spark your imagination.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (2 left of 100) 98 backers
    Pledge $139 or more About $139

    RaceYa RC Car

    Get our gorgeous RaceYa radio-controlled car, fresh off the assembly line and ready to roll! Comes with the activity booklet too!

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    16 backers
    Pledge $258 or more About $258

    LIMITED! Two Cars're Better'n One!

    Twinsies! One car for you, one for a friend — everybody wins!

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only United States
    Limited (94 left of 100) 6 backers
    Pledge $650 or more About $650

    Teachers' Pet Race Cars

    Give the gift of learnin' through burnin' rubber to your local school or after-school program. We'll send five (5) cars, along with our activity booklets and teacher-led curricula.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only United States
    3 backers
    Pledge $2,000 or more About $2,000

    RaceYa Founder's Edition

    Titanium. Yes. Titanium. Because we can, and because it's cool and who wouldn't want to race a titanium car?

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    Pledge $10,000 About $10,000

    EXCLUSIVE: Hack Day Party w/ Robo-Cake!

    Host your own Hack Day with Team RaceYa! Comes with 5 toy cars, activity booklets and materials, on-site support from a trained hacker...and a custom robotic cake, designed, baked, decorated, and programmed by RaceYa Founder & CEO Abigail Edgecliffe-Johnson!

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only United States
    Limited (1 left of 1) 0 backers
