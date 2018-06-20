RaceYa - RC cars for fun & fast learning through play!

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .
RaceYa is a vehicle for exploration & creativity, cleverly disguised as a customizable race car.
RaceYa is a vehicle for exploration & creativity, cleverly disguised as a super-fun and fast radio-controlled race car!
We've re-engineered and reinvented a classic toy to provide kids with an instantly engaging way to learn through play.
RaceYa is ready for play right out of the box. You get a car with a reversible gear box, a controller, a booklet full of ideas and insights, and two sets of wheels: one smooth and one rugged.
You can change up your car to take on any challenge, whether it’s flying off a ramp or drag racing around the living room. You can swap out the wheels to get more friction or switch from high to low gear to get more power — and you can decorate and customize to your heart’s content.
We’re open-sourcing parts of the car to make it easy for you to 3D design and print your own accessories. We’ve even started building a library of how-to videos to walk you through a few simple projects for your car.
For the truly ambitious, we’ve included a power take-off (PTO). Just remove the gear box to use the motor power to drive the whirligigs of your dreams.
We inspire kids to make their cars do more and give them the tools to make it happen. Our engineering challenges kids to decide what they want to achieve.
Then we show kids that there’s friction in the wheels, torque in the gears, potential and kinetic energy at every turn and much more to uncover through play!
Tons of studies have shown kids get excited about STEM when they get to do science, not just look at science. RaceYa is all about hands-on learning through play. Our activities were designed with Next Gen Science Standards in mind and have been tested by incredible teachers at science camps, schools and hack days.
Marketing likes to tell us cars are for boys, but girls know better. Any gal will tell you, girls love cars as much as the next guy. Our cars don’t come in blue and pink — they only come in awesome!
The soul of a hobby car in the body of a toy. We’re using hobby-grade electronics to make RaceYa as powerful and customizable as it is fun.
We’re not the only ones who think race cars are the fastest way to get kids into science. Good Morning America even thinks we’re one of the “Smartest Gadgets for Girls"
Now, we’re ready to go into production. With your support, we can succeed in taking RaceYa out of the workshop and into the toy shop.
Come share the road with us!
Joel Topcik - Content strategy/Minion Wrangling/Lead Guitar
Daniel Carlson - Videography/Photography/Rhythm Guitar
Doug Barber - Video/Sound Editing/Child Wrangling
- Kristen Wishon Blevins - Social media maven
- Jacob Goodhart - Social media maven
Rube Goldberg Machine Makers - Chris Rill - Sam Holland - George Henik - Jacob Goodhart
Vlad Dragusin - CandyLab Founder, Lender of Toys + Extra Kids
- Marina González - Graphics/Design/Exceptional Patience
- Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson - All the things
- The Kids - Testing/Playing/Brutal Honesty
We understand the challenges of manufacturing hardware and have done our best to anticipate and address them. Our designers and engineers have iterated and improved on the chassis, wheelbase, gearbox, power source — every last component of the car — to ensure an elegantly designed, modular toy that is robust, durable, and, above all, fun.
Safety is our top priority at RaceYa so we will be sending the car to an independent 3rd party to test it for compliance with Consumer Protection Safety Commission guidelines. It is possible that their timelines may impact our timelines, but we have done our best to anticipate those potential delays in our scheduling.
We expect to begin fulfilling all Kickstarter orders by February of 2019. However, it's possible that our production schedule may shift based on the number of orders we receive.Learn about accountability on Kickstarter
