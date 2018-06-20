RaceYa - RC cars for fun & fast learning through play!

About

RaceYa is a vehicle for exploration & creativity, cleverly disguised as a super-fun and fast radio-controlled race car!

We've re-engineered and reinvented a classic toy to provide kids with an instantly engaging way to learn through play.

RaceYa is ready for play right out of the box. You get a car with a reversible gear box, a controller, a booklet full of ideas and insights, and two sets of wheels: one smooth and one rugged.

You can change up your car to take on any challenge, whether it’s flying off a ramp or drag racing around the living room. You can swap out the wheels to get more friction or switch from high to low gear to get more power — and you can decorate and customize to your heart’s content.

Early stage prototype - but too cute a GIF not to share

We’re open-sourcing parts of the car to make it easy for you to 3D design and print your own accessories. We’ve even started building a library of how-to videos to walk you through a few simple projects for your car.

3D-printed unicorn wheels make everything more fun!

For the truly ambitious, we’ve included a power take-off (PTO). Just remove the gear box to use the motor power to drive the whirligigs of your dreams.

The Power Take-Off!

3D-Printed Whirligig!

We inspire kids to make their cars do more and give them the tools to make it happen. Our engineering challenges kids to decide what they want to achieve.

Then we show kids that there’s friction in the wheels, torque in the gears, potential and kinetic energy at every turn and much more to uncover through play!

Tons of studies have shown kids get excited about STEM when they get to do science, not just look at science. RaceYa is all about hands-on learning through play. Our activities were designed with Next Gen Science Standards in mind and have been tested by incredible teachers at science camps, schools and hack days.