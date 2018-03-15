Momenta :: Save and Share Your Best Memories in a Unique Way

About

We’ve developed a new class of wearables that mixes memories, the physical world, and digital photos all together in one unique package. Momenta jewelry and accessories are un-powered, yet connected.

The Momenta Keychain

Your keys are always with you. Your memories should be as well. With the Momenta keychain you can easily store your best memories and share them with anyone. Constructed from sterling silver and full grain leather, this keychain is fashionable and functional.

The Momenta Pendant

Elegant and customizable, the Momenta Pendant shows off your unique style. Made of sterling silver, this pendant comes with a sterling silver box chain that keeps your best moments close to your heart.

How Momenta Technology Works

The Momenta system is patent pending. Each Momenta icon is engraved with a six character code, one of over 5 billion codes possible. That code is entered into the Momenta application, allowing access to your own private storage vault of pictures and videos.

Momenta Demo App in Action

Unique Sharing Flexibility

Momenta’s power comes in the ability to change how you share your life’s memories. Set your Momenta to only allow access when a person is close to you or in the same room. Then when they type in your unique code you can be sure only they see your photos and videos.

This is only one of hundreds of privacy combinations you could use. The level and degree of privacy is up to you!

A Personal Vault

We built Momenta because there needed to be a better way to store our personal memories on something tangible and permanent. Your life’s memories should last longer than a 15 second snap. Memories should last forever with those who were there (or those who you wish were there).

Even Better Shared

Friends can contribute to the same online photo album by sharing their Momenta code and confirming access via the app. Entire families and groups can capture a special event or an ongoing adventure by sharing their Momenta code with each other.

Great for Groups

Want to get your bridesmaids a permanent reminder of that bachelorette night? Have a sports team that wants to preserve those stolen bases and after game parties? Or a special event for which you want killer party favors?

The group functionality allows for you to share a beautiful, tangible item and store memories specific to you and that social group or event.

The Kickstarter Icon Launch Collection

The Momenta Sharing System Is One-of-a-Kind

Customize your Momenta physically and digitally. Deciding how you share your life's moments is as important as how it looks!

The Momenta Company Timeline