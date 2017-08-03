Share this project

Done
Share
Embed

Share this project

Done
Email
KADO - The World’s Thinnest Wall-Charger project video thumbnail
Replay with sound
Play with
sound
Hardware
Tel Aviv, Israel
$8,155 pledged of $25,000 goal
backers
   
Back this project
Share
Share

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

KADO - The World’s Thinnest Wall-Charger

By Kado
First created

KADO - The World’s Thinnest Wall-Charger

Forget about low-battery anxiety: grab a super-thin wall charger and charge up anywhere. US/EU plugs & cables for all your devices.

Forget about low-battery anxiety: grab a super-thin wall charger and charge up anywhere. US/EU plugs & cables for all your devices. Read more

$8,155 pledged of $25,000 goal
backers
   
Hardware
Tel Aviv, Israel
Back this project
Share
Share

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

Rewards Campaign FAQ Updates 0 Comments 4 Community
Back this project
Remind me

About this project

 

 

    

 

    

  

 

All our devices are now pocket sized. So why does charging them necessitate carrying around a slab of heavy circuitry? Meet Kado. The pocket smartphone charger you can take EVERYWHERE with you - in the tightest of pockets, in wallets, and even in a beard (OK we did that once). This isn’t some conceptual futuristic dream. It’s real and it’s amazing.

Don't worry if you're planning on getting a different phone in the next little bit, or even if you move across the world: we're going to check in with you before delivery to ask you what your plug, cable, and color preferences are.  

 

 

 

   Available in White, Metallic Pink, and Black

In short, with sweat on our brows and sleeves rolled up to our elbows. In long, with a series of patents, creative engineering and with cutting edge circuitry. It’s never been done, because the technology just didn’t exist. Until now.

 

 

 

 

 

Snap out, snap in. Boom.
You can also use your own (suddenly-bulky-seeming) cables.

   

To complete the slim and sleek look, we’ve also created a charger clip holder that sticks easily and safely onto any phone. The clip is made from tough plastic with a strong adhesive that sticks to the back of your phone or phone cover. It comes in three colors, matching the charger's colors - black, white, and metallic pink. With the KADO Clip you can ensure you’ll never be stuck without a charger, without carrying extra weight and bulky devices.

 

 

 

 

You should be confident in KADO's success for the same reason we are: we know what we’re doing. We have a proven track record of end to end product development, with specialties in development, production, and shipping internationally. In fact, every Kado team member has years of experience in developing and launching hi-tech products for international markets.

Before Kado we created Mobeego, a single-use battery that gives your smartphone extra energy when it runs flat. Mobeego was successfully distributed in 14 countries worldwide.

They say 'stick to what you know' we think of it more as 'let's keep doing what we love'. 

 

 

 

     

 

  

 

 

 Tross is a technology-driven crowdfunding company

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

 

 

Risks and challenges

Our risks are minimal thanks to a few things: a great working prototype, a solid team with all the relevant expertise and experience, and strong partners.

We know it isn't easy, in fact we know well that the journey, especially the manufacturing process, is difficult but our team and partners are more than ready to the challenge.

We're working hard to minimize the risks of any delay and deliver KADO to your doorsteps and hands as quickly as possible. With that said, if delays were to occur, we'll always be upfront about them, inform you, our community of our plan of action, and keep the regular updates coming.

Learn about accountability on Kickstarter

Questions about this project? Check out the FAQ

Report this project to Kickstarter

Support this project

  1. Make a pledge without a reward

    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  2. Select this reward

    Pledge $35 or more About $35

    KADO Charger Early Bird

    KADO SuperSlim Charger: Early Bird Pricing

    --We'll contact all our backers as we near delivery for choices of color, cable and plug type.

    --Will retail for $59-$69 | at least 41% off retail now | FREE SHIPPING TO US & CA

    Includes:
    • KADO Charger
    • Cable (Apple Certified Lightning / USB-C / Micro-USB)
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
       
    86 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  3. Select this reward

    Pledge $39 or more About $39

    KADO Charger + Phone Clip Early Bird

    KADO SuperSlim Charger with the KADO Phone Clip: the Early Bird price.

    --We'll contact all our backers as we near delivery for choices of color, cable and plug type.

    --Will retail for $65-$75 | at least 40% off retail now | FREE SHIPPING TO US & CA

    Includes:
    • KADO Charger
    • Cable (Apple Certified Lightning / USB-C / Micro-USB)
    • KADO Phone Clip
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
       
    37 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  4. Select this reward

    Pledge $39 or more About $39

    KADO Charger

    KADO Slim Charger

    --We'll contact all our backers as we near delivery for choices of color, cable and plug type.

    --Will retail for $59-$69 | at least 34% off retail now | FREE SHIPPING TO US & CA

    Includes:
    • KADO Charger
    • Cable (Apple Certified Lightning / USB-C / Micro-USB)
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    1 backer
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  5. Select this reward

    Pledge $44 or more About $44

    KADO Charger + Phone Clip

    KADO SuperSlim Charger + Phone Clip

    --We'll contact all our backers as we near delivery for choices of color, cable and plug type.

    --Will retail for $65-$75 | at least 32% off retail now | FREE SHIPPING TO US & CA

    Includes:
    • KADO Charger
    • Cable (Apple Certified Lightning / USB-C / Micro-USB)
    • KADO Phone Clip
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  6. Select this reward

    Pledge $45 or more About $45

    KADO Charger with Extra Cable

    KADO Slim Charger and an extra cable.

    --The charger comes with a cable of your choice plus an extra (different from first)

    --We'll contact all our backers as we near delivery for choices of color, cables and plug type.

    --Will retail for $69-$79 | at least 35% off retail now | FREE SHIPPING IN US & CA

    Includes:
    • KADO Charger
    • Cable (Apple Certified Lightning / USB-C / Micro-USB)
    • KADO Extra Cable (Micro-USB / USB-C)
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    9 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  7. Select this reward

    Pledge $49 or more About $49

    KADO Charger + Clip and Extra Cable

    KADO SuperSlim Charger, the Phone Clip and an extra cable.

    --The charger comes with a cable of your choice plus an extra (different from first)

    --We'll contact all our backers as we near delivery for choices of color, cables and plug type.

    --Will retail for $75-$85 | At least 35% off retail now | FREE SHIPPING IN US & CA

    Includes:
    • KADO Charger
    • Cable (Apple Certified Lightning / USB-C / Micro-USB)
    • KADO Phone Clip
    • KADO Extra Cable (Micro-USB / USB-C)
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    2 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  8. Select this reward

    Pledge $75 or more About $75

    Double KADO Charger Kit

    Two KADO SuperSlim Chargers, with SuperSlim cables for each

    --We'll contact all our backers as we near delivery for choices of color, cables and plug types.

    --Will retail for $118-$138 | at least 36% off retail now | FREE SHIPPING IN US & CA

    Includes:
    • KADO Charger
    • Cable (Apple Certified Lightning / USB-C / Micro-USB)
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    10 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  9. Select this reward

    Pledge $85 or more About $85

    2 KADO Chargers with 2 Phone Clips

    2 KADO Slim Chargers and 2 Phone Clips.

    --We'll contact all our backers as we near delivery for choices of color, cables and plug type.

    --Will retail for $130-$150 | at least 35% off retail now | FREE SHIPPING IN US & CA

    Includes:
    • KADO Charger
    • Cable (Apple Certified Lightning / USB-C / Micro-USB)
    • KADO Phone Clip
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    5 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  10. Select this reward

    Pledge $95 or more About $95

    Double KADO + 2 Clips + 2 Extra Cables

    2 Kado SuperSlim Chargers, 2 Kado Phone Clips, and 2 extra SuperSlim cables (different from first cables)

    --We'll contact all our backers as we near delivery for choices of color, cables and plug type.

    --Will retail for $150-$170 | at least 37% off retail now | FREE SHIPPING IN US & CA

    Includes:
    • KADO Charger
    • Cable (Apple Certified Lightning / USB-C / Micro-USB)
    • KADO Phone Clip
    • KADO Extra Cable (Micro-USB / USB-C)
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    3 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  11. Select this reward

    Pledge $175 or more About $175

    The KADO FIVE (5) Pack

    5 KADO SuperSlim Chargers

    --We'll contact all our backers as we near delivery for choices of colors, cables and plug types.

    --Will retail for $295-$345 | at least 40% retail now | FREE SHIPPING IN US & CA

    Includes:
    • KADO Charger
    • Cable (Apple Certified Lightning / USB-C / Micro-USB)
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    1 backer
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  12. Select this reward

    Pledge $349 or more About $349

    The KADO TEN (10) Pack

    10 KADO SuperSlim Chargers

    --We'll contact all our backers as we near delivery for choices of colors, cables and plug types.

    --Will retail for $590-$690 | at least 40% off retail now | FREE SHIPPING IN US & CA

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    2 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.