Projects that emphasize a personal collaboration between creators and their backers. You could draw backers’ portraits, write personalized poems, or design a mural based on input from your backer community. Simply offering a monogram or a selection of colorways may not provide enough opportunity for your backers to make creative contributions. We encourage you to be imaginative, and to take the prompt somewhere new and unexpected. Get some more project ideas here.

Once your project is live, email the project URL to commissions@kickstarter.com . All Commissions projects will be promoted on Kickstarter.com via a tag and badge (allow two business days for us to tag and badge your project once you email it to us). Select Commissions will be featured on this landing page, and in newsletters and on social media. Head here to learn more about how we pick which projects to feature.

Only projects that launch during this window will be included as part of the official Commissions initiative. Our team will be focused on running and promoting the initiative through mid-November and early December.

Why should I launch my Commissions project between November 1 and November 30?

Your Commissions project can be live for up to 60 days. Most projects on Kickstarter last about 30 days. Just be sure your project goes live between November 1 and November 30.

You don’t need an invitation to participate in Commissions. If your project meets the above requirements, just add Commissions to your project title or description and email your project URL to commissions@kickstarter.com once it’s live. Like all projects on Kickstarter, your project will be subject to standard review processes before launch (this can take up to three business days). Our team will also assess your project to ensure it’s a fit for Commissions.

If I was already planning to run a project during this time, can I participate? Do I need an invite?

If I’m launching a project that starts before November 1 or after November 30, can it still be part of Commissions?

No. All Commissions projects must go live between November 1 and November 30. As long as your project launches during that window, it can last any duration (up to 60 days) that you like.